What to Pack for a Cruise: Ultimate Printable Packing List (Photo: Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock)
If you, like many cruisers, don't have packing down to an exact science, it can be one of the most stressful parts of travel. With everything else you have to worry about pre-cruise, how will you make sure you haven't forgotten your passport, your sunscreen or that killer new outfit you bought for theme night?

Our cruise packing checklist can help. It's printable, so you can easily mark off what you've already put in your suitcase or take it with you to the store while you're shopping for toiletries. Check out our "what to pack for a cruise" checklist PDF below.

Editor's note: Not all of the items listed are necessary on every cruise. What you will need to pack depends on several factors, including where you're traveling, for how long, what the weather will be like and the activities in which you plan to participate. This checklist serves as a general guide, but what you pack is ultimately your responsibility.

For More Information

  • Ultimate Guide to Cruise Packing

Documents

  • Photo ID (passport preferable) / birth certificate
  • Photocopies of ID and credit cards
  • Cruise boarding pass
  • Printed luggage tags
  • Flight boarding passes (if applicable)
  • Hotel info (if applicable)
  • Medical insurance cards
  • Travel insurance information
  • Document holder/money belt

Clothing

  • Underwear
  • Bras/undershirts
  • Socks
  • Stockings
  • T-shirts
  • Dress shirts
  • Tank tops
  • Shorts
  • Jeans
  • Slacks
  • Skirts
  • Dresses
  • Bathing suits
  • Pajamas
  • Workout clothes
  • Formalwear
  • Jacket
  • Sweater/sweatshirt
  • Shoes
  • Sneakers/hiking boots
  • Sandals
  • Flip-flops
  • Heels/dress shoes
  • Flats
  • Water shoes
  • Waterproof boots

Accessories

  • Jewelry
  • Eye glasses/contacts
  • Sunglasses
  • Belt
  • Purse
  • Backpack/day pack/beach bag
  • Wallet
  • Tie
  • Pashmina/scarf
  • Hat
  • Gloves
  • Scarf
  • Hair elastics

Toiletries

  • Toothbrush/toothpaste
  • Mouthwash
  • Dental floss
  • Lip balm
  • Soap
  • Facewash
  • Moisturizer
  • Shampoo
  • Conditioner
  • Hair brush/comb
  • Hair products
  • Contact solution/case
  • Deodorant
  • Shaving cream/razor
  • Makeup/makeup remover
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Perfume/cologne
  • Lotion
  • Shower puff
  • Nail file/clippers
  • Tissues
  • Band-Aids/first aid kit
  • Baby wipes
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Sunscreen
  • Aloe
  • Bug spray

Electronics

  • Cell phone
  • Camera/memory card/lenses
  • Laptop
  • Tablet/e-reader
  • Hair styling appliances
  • Handheld video games
  • Power strip (NOT surge protected)
  • Charging cords/pads
  • Portable charger
  • Headphones/earbuds
  • Plug adapters
  • Night light

Miscellaneous

  • Medications/vitamins
  • First-aid kit/pain reliever
  • Diapers/baby gear
  • Seasickness remedies
  • Snacks
  • Phrase book
  • Guidebook
  • Binoculars
  • Snorkel/goggles
  • Wet bags/zip-top bags
  • Reusable water bottle
  • Cash/credit cards
  • Umbrella
  • Keycard lanyard
  • Books
  • Puzzles/games/toys
  • Clothespins/magnetic hooks
  • Duct tape
  • Highlighters
  • Laundry kit
  • Over-the-door pockets
  • Pen

Updated August 23, 2021

