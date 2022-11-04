  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Royal Caribbean Cruise Line History
Royal Caribbean Cruise Line History
Which New 2018 Cruise Ship Best Fits Your Personality?
Which New 2018 Cruise Ship Best Fits Your Personality?
Top Ships of 2018 Compared: Carnival Horizon vs. Symphony of the Seas vs. Norwegian Bliss
Top Ships of 2018 Compared: Carnival Horizon vs. Symphony of the Seas vs. Norwegian Bliss
Symphony of the Seas Videos
Symphony of the Seas Videos
Where to Find Starbucks on Cruise Ships
Where to Find Starbucks on Cruise Ships
9 Cruise Zoom Backgrounds for Your Next Video Call
9 Cruise Zoom Backgrounds for Your Next Video Call
10 Royal Caribbean Zoom Backgrounds for Your Next Video Call
10 Royal Caribbean Zoom Backgrounds for Your Next Video Call
Virtual Cabin Crawl: Symphony of the Seas Cruise Ship
Virtual Cabin Crawl: Symphony of the Seas Cruise Ship
What Is the Biggest Royal Caribbean Ship?
Symphony of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean International)

What Is the Biggest Royal Caribbean Ship?

What Is the Biggest Royal Caribbean Ship?
Symphony of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean International)
Shayne Rodriguez Thompson
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas isn't just the cruise line's biggest ship at 230,000 tons with a length of 1,188 feet; it's the biggest cruise ship currently sailing the high seas. Symphony of the Seas carries 5,535 passengers at double occupancy and 6,870 at maximum capacity. It features a huge number of activity and dining options that are particularly well-suited to families, including glow-in-the-dark laser tag, an escape room, a boardwalk-style hot dog stand, a free Mexican eatery and a sweet shop that offers everything from cupcakes and bulk candy to ice cream sundaes.

Related: New Cruise Ships in 2018

Updated January 08, 2020

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$499 - 7-Nt. Caribbean w/ Free: Drinks, Excursion, WiFi @Sea and More on New Ship
3
$749 - 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/Up to $1,700 to Spend, 50% off All Guests, Free Drinks & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent