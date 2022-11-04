Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas isn't just the cruise line's biggest ship at 230,000 tons with a length of 1,188 feet; it's the biggest cruise ship currently sailing the high seas. Symphony of the Seas carries 5,535 passengers at double occupancy and 6,870 at maximum capacity. It features a huge number of activity and dining options that are particularly well-suited to families, including glow-in-the-dark laser tag, an escape room, a boardwalk-style hot dog stand, a free Mexican eatery and a sweet shop that offers everything from cupcakes and bulk candy to ice cream sundaes.