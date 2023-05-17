Cruise Line Room Service Fees

Whether it’s coffee and croissants on your balcony or pizza and a movie in your cabin after a long day on the beach, room service is the kind of we're-not-at-home luxury we cruise for. It's convenient on mornings with early shore excursions and decadent on days when wearing your jammies until dinner is your idea of a restful vacay. Families cruising with children benefit from room service to relieve the stress of mealtime in crowded dining rooms.
While it used to be that most food delivered to your cabin was included in your cruise fare, there are now exceptions. We've scoured the policies and menus for the details on room service fees and the extra charges of the major cruise lines to help you avoid surprises.
If you're wondering whether a cruise ship room service fee replaces a tip, the answer is no, it does not. Tips for room service waitstaff are generally expected at the time of delivery unless the menu specifies that a gratuity is being added automatically. The exception is a room service meal served by your butler, who should be tipped at the end of the cruise on lines where tips are not included.
Carnival's room service menu features a breakfast offering (6 a.m. - 10 a.m.) and a Leisure Dining menu (10 a.m. - 6 a.m.). A continental breakfast, including fruit, yogurt, cereal, pastries, juices and milk, is available for free. A selection of additional items incur a fee, such as an egg, sausage and hash brown sandwich ($5) and a cream cheese and smoked salmon bagel ($6).
On the Leisure Menu, items run from the Greek salad to chicken tenders and firecracker prawns, plus burgers, fries, pizza and sandwiches, charged $5 - $8. A selection of desserts are $2-5.
An 18 percent service charge is automatically added to orders.
Celebrity's free room service includes a Continental breakfast for all passengers, while The Retreat passengers also receive complimentary breakfast, lunch, and dinner room service.
All Celebrity Cruises room service orders, however, come with a $9.95 delivery fee (per cabin, per order), plus 18 percent gratuity on top.
Cunard includes room service within the cost of the cruise fare. For breakfast, orders need to be placed the night before. For all other orders, such as pizza and burgers, orders can be made as and when desired. Grills guests can also order from the full Princess Grill or Queens Grill menu.
Disney Cruise Line room service is available 24/7 and there is no fee on most items, with the exception of some snacks, like M&Ms, popcorn and peanuts have upcharges, as do wine, beer and soft drinks. There are specially priced beverage packages among the room service offerings -- think six-packs of soda or beer. The free room service menu includes pizza, hamburgers, sandwiches and even grilled salmon. And don't forget cookies, ice cream and desserts (because you are on vacation).
Holland America has a wide-ranging 24-hour room service menu featuring a combination of complimentary choices and charged items. Specialty breakfast items like steak and eggs or smoked salmon benedict incur a fee; later in the day, specialty restaurant options are available for an extra charge. Items include bento boxes from A Taste of Tamarind or lobster from the Pinnacle Grill for $20, both delivered between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
The late-night complimentary menu, available from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., pares down the list of choices to eight options for snacks and sweets, but burgers from Dive In are available around the clock for $4.95. Holland America's room service is offered during breakfast hours on debarkation day -- a unique standout among the mainstream cruise lines.
Is room service free on MSC Cruises? That depends on which experience you book.
MSC Cruises packages "experiences" that encompass the type and location of cabin you will occupy and the range of services that will be included in your cruise fare. The Bella Experience doesn't include room service. Sailing under the Fantastica offers room service but there is a delivery fee, with the exception of breakfast, and the Aurea Experience eliminates the room service fee. Cruisers staying in MSC Yacht Club suites incur no fee for room service and have in-suite mini-bars, eliminating the need for room service for their favorite beverages.
Appetizers, soups, sandwiches, salads, desserts, fruit and cheese are found on the room service menu.
Norwegian adds a $9.95 room service fee per order, other than continental breakfast and morning coffee. The breakfast menu includes omelets and French toast under the heading of "Specialty Selections" for which the $9.95 fee applies. The all-day menu is available from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and has an extensive selection, ranging from salads to grilled salmon. There are four choices of pizza, plus burgers, hot dogs and desserts. Passengers staying in The Haven do not incur the service charge.
A 20 percent gratuity and beverage service charge is added for non-complimentary beverages and special occasion items.
There is no flat room service fee on Princess. The menu is divided between complimentary choices and those with upcharges, primarily snacks and beverages. Suite passengers have the added benefit of ordering room service from the Main Dining Room menu during its operating hours. Princess also offers a paid option called Ultimate Balcony Dining, involving a surf and turf dinner menu or a Champagne breakfast menu, both with flowers for the table and course-by-course service on your balcony.
Continental breakfast and breakfast beverages ordered for room service are complimentary on Royal Caribbean from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. All other room service orders incur a $7.95 fee plus 18% gratuity (which eliminates fumbling at the door for tip money). There are hot menu items like fried eggs or pancakes on the breakfast menu that incur the fee, as does the complete all-day menu (11 a.m. to 6 a.m.).
The general menu lets you refuel with everything from burgers and pizza to chicken fettuccini alfredo. Finish up with warm chocolate chip cookies or a slice of cheesecake. Cruisers sailing in Grand Suites and above will have the fee waived. Those same suite passengers have in-suite coffee and tea kettles, and they have the option of ordering from the main dining room menu when it is open.
New for-fee additions to the room service menu include a Wagyu beef hamburger, Philly cheesesteak and grilled salmon with roasted asparagus.
It has probably become apparent by now that, in general, the more you pay for your stateroom, the less likely you are to incur a room service fee. That holds true among the luxury lines, such as Crystal, Regent, Seabourn and Silversea, and upscale lines like Viking, Azamara, Oceania and Windstar, none of which charges a separate fee for room service.
Luxury lines typically make almost anything a passenger desires appear magically in the hands of a butler. Want buttered popcorn with your afternoon movie? Not a problem. Cheese plate every afternoon at 3 p.m.? Sure. All luxury lines offer extensive room service menus, as well as the option to order from the main dining room menu during its hours of operation. You may even request course-by-course service.
Viking Ocean Cruises offers fleetwide, 24-hours complimentary room service, from breakfast through to dinner and snacks.
Updated May 17, 2023