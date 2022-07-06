9 Things You Should Never Try to Hide from a Cruise Line

But some regulations are health- and safety-focused, strictly enforced and therefore not to be messed with. Here are nine things you should never try to hide from a cruise line.

For some reason, some cruise ship passengers assume that rules don't apply to them. That's probably why we see babies bobbing in hot tubs, chair hogs leaving their towels on loungers for hours at a time and people cutting in line at the bar. Cruisers also attempt to board the ship with all kinds of prohibited items, like surge protectors, curling irons and candles.

Some river cruise lines, however, won't stop you from sailing beyond 24 weeks because they generally travel closer to land-based medical facilities. Do your homework before you plan your cruise.

Most ocean cruise lines accept passengers that are less than 24 weeks into their pregnancies. If you're one of those lucky moms-to-be that barely have a baby bump, don't try to sneak onboard if you're further along than that. Should you have complications or go into early labor, cruise ship medical facilities are not equipped to help you nor a premature newborn baby.

We get it: You desperately want to enjoy a babymoon -- one last romantic, kid-free vacation -- before you give birth. And as long as your physician has cleared you for travel, you're free to do so. Just be aware that industry regulations regarding sailing while pregnant are there for a reason -- your health and safety -- so it's best to heed them.

2. A Contagious Medical Issue

Even if you try and hide the fact you've got a dry continuous cough and have lost your sense of smell and taste -- you're going to be subject to a pre-boarding PCR test -- so be warned. Related: How to Prepare for a Cruise Ship COVID-19 Quarantine and Other Worst-Case Scenarios

Cruise lines insist that passengers sign declarations attesting they are medically and physically fit for travel, and we ask that you don't lie. Boarding a ship with thousands of passengers when you're contagious with coronavirus, Norovirus or any other virus is never a good idea because germs can spread quickly in a self-contained environment with communal dining and recreational facilities, as we have become only too aware in the past year or so. You don't want to be the Typhoid Mary who ruins the vacations of scores of other travelers.

Many lines have long stipulated that not disclosing a contagious illness violates the passenger conduct policy, which you agreed to adhere to when you purchased the cruise -- and expect more stringent rule adherence cruising in the age of COVID.

So 'fess up. The ship's medical team, which has the authority to prevent you from boarding if it puts other passengers' well-being at risk, will evaluate you. And as long as you are not found to be gravely ill with a high fever and, shall we say, very active tummy issues, chances are they'll simply ask you to stay in your cabin until you are no longer contagious -- typically 72 hours.