Solo cruises blend relaxing downtime with the freedom to just do you. And thankfully, cruises for solo travelers are becoming easier to find. In recent years, some of the top cruise lines have made a greater effort to cater to solos.

Maybe you’re wondering what cruise lines offer solo cabins? Take your pick of Holland America, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, newcomer Virgin Voyages and even Cunard. If you’re after a spoil-yourself solo vacation, luxury lines like Seabourn and Silversea both offer reduced fares for those traveling alone. You’ll also want to consider which lines charge single supplements when looking at fares, as this can actually increase costs.

Cruise Critic went looking for cruise lines that make solo cruises easy, from booking to life onboard. What we found are the eight best cruise lines for solo travelers.