If you're traveling to Southampton for your next sailing -- be it from a major airport, such as London Heathrow or Gatwick, or from further afield within the U.K. -- chances are you will need a pre-cruise stay the night before you embark.

There are a number of hotels in Southampton for your pre-cruise stay, including the Grand Harbour Hotel and the Holiday Inn, as well as the boutiquey Pig in the Wall, but to get your next cruise vacation off to a more luxurious start, there really is only one option in Southampton cruise port -- the five-star Harbour Hotel & Spa.