Your Guide to CocoCay Cabanas

Editor's note: Select cabanas, including the Coco Beach Club, won't be open until December 2019.

Perfect Day at CocoCay, formerly called CocoCay, is a private island in the Bahamas owned by Royal Caribbean International that has reopened following a massive $250 million renovation. The overhaul has added a pier, important for docking, and also some new and exciting spaces to lounge around.

Cabanas on CocoCay & Inclusions

Royal Caribbean provides a variety of cabana options on its Bahamian private island, from simple beachside offerings that allow you to relax in privacy to more luxurious versions that mimic the experience of a Tahitian over-the-water bungalow, including cabanas hanging over the ocean, private water slides and dedicated attendants.

Some of the cabanas roll in admission to the island's popular new attractions, such as Thrill Waterpark or the exclusive Coco Beach Club, while others are situated near the ocean or pool. What's most important will be determining where your group intends to spend the most time and let that guide your decision-making.

Generally, all cabanas include shaded places to lounge on either plush furniture or lounge chairs, fresh towels, complimentary use of two floating beach mats, free chilled bottled water and sometimes snorkeling equipment (check the most updated amenities information on your shore excursion reservation to confirm before your sailing).

In addition to these traditional cabanas, CocoCay also offers semi-private (and less expensive) beach bungalows, clamshells and daybeds for rent.