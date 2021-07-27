Your Guide to CocoCay Cabanas

Perfect Day at CocoCay, formerly called CocoCay, is a private island in the Bahamas owned by Royal Caribbean International that has reopened following a massive $250 million renovation. The overhaul has added a pier, important for docking, and also some new and exciting spaces to lounge around.
Editor's note: Select cabanas, including the Coco Beach Club, won't be open until December 2019.
- Cabanas on CocoCay & Inclusions
- CocoCay Chill Island Cabanas
- CocoCay South Beach Cabanas
- CocoCay Oasis Lagoon Cabanas
- CocoCay Thrill Waterpark Cabanas
- CocoCay Coco Beach Club Cabanas
- CocoCay Coco Beach Overwater Cabanas
- What's Not Included With a CocoCay Cabana Rental?
- How to Book a Cabana on CocoCay
- Which CocoCay Cabana is Best?
Cabanas on CocoCay & Inclusions
Royal Caribbean provides a variety of cabana options on its Bahamian private island, from simple beachside offerings that allow you to relax in privacy to more luxurious versions that mimic the experience of a Tahitian over-the-water bungalow, including cabanas hanging over the ocean, private water slides and dedicated attendants.
Some of the cabanas roll in admission to the island's popular new attractions, such as Thrill Waterpark or the exclusive Coco Beach Club, while others are situated near the ocean or pool. What's most important will be determining where your group intends to spend the most time and let that guide your decision-making.
Generally, all cabanas include shaded places to lounge on either plush furniture or lounge chairs, fresh towels, complimentary use of two floating beach mats, free chilled bottled water and sometimes snorkeling equipment (check the most updated amenities information on your shore excursion reservation to confirm before your sailing).
Perfect Day at CocoCay cabanas include: Chill Island cabanas, South Beach cabanas, Oasis Lagoon cabanas, Thrill Waterpark cabanas, Coco Beach Club cabanas and Coco Beach overwater cabanas.
In addition to these traditional cabanas, CocoCay also offers semi-private (and less expensive) beach bungalows, clamshells and daybeds for rent.
Featured Videos
Perfect Day at CocoCay: Here's How We Spent 2 DAYS at Royal Caribbean's Private Island
The Most Exciting New Ships In 2021
Cruise Critic Tries The Ultimate Abyss Slide On Harmony Of The Seas (POV Video)
Inside Cabins On Cruise Ships: Whose Is Best?
Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months
The Most Exciting New Ships In 2021
Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog
LIVE Q&A: Cruise Critic and Emma Cruises Chat About All Things Cruise
Best Spots For Adults On A Disney Cruise Ship
Cruise Critic Tries The Ultimate Abyss Slide On Harmony Of The Seas (POV Video)
To assist you in the mission of enjoying your perfect day, we'll explore the many new cabana options on the island, available in various price ranges with amenities perfect for both couples and groups.
CocoCay Chill Island Cabanas
Chill Island is located at the western edge of CocoCay -- an ideal choice for passengers looking to fully relax away from the louder and more energetic parts of the island. Here you'll find 20 cabanas sectioned off from the rest of the beach and just a short walk to Chill Grill, a free dining venue serving up lunch food including burgers, sandwiches, fruit, salads and cold drinks. There's also a self-serve beer station here, for a fee.
Chill Island Cabanas run $299 to $569 per cabana for up to eight people. Prices are dependent on the season. The cabanas feature curtain closures on three sides, with comfortable sectional seating inside, four beach loungers outside for sunning and an umbrella-shaded dining area with four tables and chairs. There is also a cooler stocked with bottled water and a speaker for playing your own music, a USB outlet, as well as a storage locker and fresh towels. You can also arrange for spa services here for an additional fee.
CocoCay South Beach Cabanas
Cabanas in South Beach (formerly called Barefoot Beach) are available for rent from $299 to $569 for up to eight people. This location is just west of Coco Beach Club and is another more laidback beach option. Activities here include paddle-boarding and sea kayaking. Grab a bite at the nearest Snack Shack or a drink from the Floating Bar, a tiki-style hut here, where you can swim out and enjoy a beverage.
Similar to the Chill Island cabanas, South Beach cabanas include sectional seating, four beach loungers, a dining area, bottled water, towels and attendant service. There are also plans to offer teepee-style cabanas in this area.
CocoCay Oasis Lagoon Cabanas
Do you prefer a pool day over a beach day? Then you'll want to check out Oasis Lagoon. Passengers love this location because of the swim-up bar and three swim-up islands. With a gradual entry into the pool, it's an ideal area for families with small children to wade in.
This is a central location to other island activities, including Up, Up and Away and Splashaway Bay. There's a Snack Shack located here, and a short walk will take you to Skipper's Grill for complimentary dining (same menu as the Chill Grill).
Oasis Lagoon Cabanas cost $299 to $569 for up to eight people. The full-day rental includes the amenities of the other cabanas at this price point: a sectional seating area, two chaise lounge chairs, cocktail table and chairs, a private speaker for playing music, a storage safe and USB outlet. You'll also have a cooler stocked with water and complimentary pool towels.
CocoCay Thrill Waterpark Cabanas
For families and other groups wanting to explore one of Perfect Day's newest attractions, renting a cabana at Thrill Waterpark is a great option. These cabanas -- brightly colored open-air structures -- are arranged around the Wave Pool, Daredevil's Tower and Splash Summit. Your $499 to $869 price tag is for up to six people and includes your water park admission.
Inside your cabana, you'll find a comfortable sectional sofa and two cushioned chairs. There are two outlets for keeping your electronic devices charged and a cooler stocked with chilled bottled water. Drinks and free food options, like mozzarella sticks and hot dogs, are available from the Snack Shack nearby.
CocoCay Coco Beach Club Cabanas
Your cabana reservation at the Coco Beach Club on CocoCay includes admission to the island's most exclusive area. The Coco Beach Club includes an infinity pool and a private, upscale restaurant serving lobster and Mediterranean fare.
This club is only available to those paying a per-person admission fee of $54 to $99 or a cabana rental. The cabanas in this area are $949 to $1,599 for up to eight people. You can arrange for spa services here for an additional fee.
CocoCay Coco Beach Overwater Cabanas
The most luxurious cabanas on Perfect Day at CocoCay (with a price tag to match), the Coco Beach Overwater cabanas cost $999 to $1,599 for up to eight people. These bungalows are designed with a private seating area with sectional furniture and separate dining and lounging areas, plus a mini-bar and the dedicated service of an attendant.
Probably the best spot in the cabana is swinging from your very own over-the-water hammock. And when the day heats up, slide down your private water slide into the blue ocean waters below. Your cabana reservation also grants everyone in your party access to the Coco Beach Club.
What's Not Included With a CocoCay Cabana Rental?
Depending on your cabana location, admission to island amenities, such as the water park or Coco Beach Club, could be included in your reservation fee. But if you have a cabana elsewhere, you will need to pay to access those amenities.
Also, unless you have a cabana located at Coco Beach, you will get food and drinks from the same free or pay venues as other passengers. You can use your prepaid beverage package on CocoCay to order drinks. Cabanas do not include private restrooms, so you'll need to use public facilities on the island.
How to Book a Cabana on CocoCay
Book your cabana as you would book any other shore excursion, using the Royal Caribbean website. It's recommended to book as far in advance as possible. All reservations are first-come, first-served. You can check for last-minute cancellations onboard at the shore excursions desk.
Which CocoCay Cabana is Best?
The Coco Beach overwater cabanas provide one of the most exclusive experiences ashore. A private over-the-water hammock and water slide, combined with access to Coco Beach Club, makes for perhaps the perfect day on CocoCay. For a more budget-conscious experience, relax on the beach away from the crowds by reserving one of the most remote cabanas at Chill Island.