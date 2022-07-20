Days of Summer Cruise Fest 2023 With DJ Khaled

The fourth Days of Summer Cruise Fest., hosted by DJ Khaled, will take place in summer 2023. Lil' Baby and Future will headline the cruise, on Norwegian Sky. The iconic producer and multi-hyphenate personality hosts these sailings; the 2023 cruise will be the first one back since the COVID-19 pandemic.
General Info for the 2023 Days of Summer Hip Hop Cruise
The four-night full-charter Days of Summer Hip-Hop Cruise and Music Festival has been scheduled for July 2-5, 2023. The cruise will take place on the 2,004-passenger ship, Norwegian Sky, leaving from Miami. Ports include Nassau and Norwegian's private island, Great Stirrup Cay.
Lineup and Highlights of the 2023 Days of Summer Hip Hop Cruise
On his cruises, DJ Khaled does his best to draw both well-known rappers and hip hop artists -- the 2019 cruise featured Cardi B. and Post Malone. The 2023 lineup has Lil' Baby and Future, as well as a host of events and parties that will keep the ship rocking all day and night.
On the A list already: a pajama/lingerie party; a White Night; a 2K Beach Party at Great Stirrup Cay; a 2000s Throwback concert; and two after parties every night.
In addition to the concerts, expect meet and greets and excursions that you can take with the artists, hip hop workouts, and more.
Onboard Vibe of DJ Khaled's Days of Summer Hip Hop Cruise Fest
Party! The Days of Summer Cruise Fest has a lot of high-octane acts, packed into a very short time period. Expect a diverse group of millennials and gen Zers to make the most of their cruise with equally energetic partying. Note: Passengers have to be 18 to sail and 21 to have a room on their own. Anyone younger than 21 must travel with someone 25 or older.
Who Would Like It the 2023 Days of Summer Hip Hop Cruise Fest
Hip hop and rap music fans who can keep up with the raucous schedule will be drawn to this sailing.
How to Book the 2023 Days of Summer Hip Hop Cruise Fest
Booking is direct on the Days of Summer Cruise Fest website.
