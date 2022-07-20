  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Which Cruise Should You Take to Cuba?
Which Cruise Should You Take to Cuba?
Cruise Ship Lifeguards: Which Cruise Lines Have Them?
Cruise Ship Lifeguards: Which Cruise Lines Have Them?
The Kentucky Derby Festival Great Steamboat Race
The Kentucky Derby Festival Great Steamboat Race
Grown & Sexy Cruise
Grown & Sexy Cruise
Cruise Through the Decades with Music Theme Cruises
Cruise Through the Decades with Music Theme Cruises
Rock Legends Cruise
Rock Legends Cruise
Country Music Cruises
Country Music Cruises
Rock Cruises for Music-Lovers
Rock Cruises for Music-Lovers
9 Reasons to Get Excited About P&O Cruises' Iona
9 Reasons to Get Excited About P&O Cruises' Iona
Days of Summer Cruise Fest 2023 With DJ Khaled
Days of Summer Cruise Fest 2017 (Photo: Days of Summer Cruise Fest)

Days of Summer Cruise Fest 2023 With DJ Khaled

Days of Summer Cruise Fest 2023 With DJ Khaled
Days of Summer Cruise Fest 2017 (Photo: Days of Summer Cruise Fest)
Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

The fourth Days of Summer Cruise Fest., hosted by DJ Khaled, will take place in summer 2023. Lil' Baby and Future will headline the cruise, on Norwegian Sky. The iconic producer and multi-hyphenate personality hosts these sailings; the 2023 cruise will be the first one back since the COVID-19 pandemic.

General Info

The four-night full-charter Days of Summer Hip-Hop Cruise and Music Festival has been scheduled for July 2-5, 2023. The cruise will take place on the 2,004-passenger ship, Norwegian Sky, leaving from Miami. Ports include Nassau and Norwegian's private island, Great Stirrup Cay.

Days of Summer Cruise Fest 2017 (Photo: Days of Summer Cruise Fest)

Lineup and Highlights

On his cruises, DJ Khaled does his best to draw both well-known rappers and hip hop artists -- the 2019 cruise featured Cardi B. and Post Malone. The 2023 lineup has Lil' Baby and Future, as well as a host of events and parties that will keep the ship rocking all day and night.

Related: Cruise Through the Decades with Music Theme Cruises

On the A list already: a pajama/lingerie party; a White Night; a 2K Beach Party at Great Stirrup Cay; a 2000s Throwback concert; and two after parties every night.

Related: The Rock Boat Cruise

In addition to the concerts, expect meet and greets and excursions that you can take with the artists, hip hop workouts, and more.

Onboard Vibe

Party! The Days of Summer Cruise Fest has a lot of high-octane acts, packed into a very short time period. Expect a diverse group of millennials and gen Zers to make the most of their cruise with equally energetic partying. Note: Passengers have to be 18 to sail and 21 to have a room on their own. Anyone younger than 21 must travel with someone 25 or older.

Related: Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: The Joe Bonamassa Cruise

Days of Summer Cruise Fest 2017 (Photo: Days of Summer Cruise Fest)

Who Would Like It

Hip hop and rap music fans who can keep up with the raucous schedule will be drawn to this sailing.

Related: Holy Ship Cruise: An Epic EDM Party at Sea

How to Book

Booking is direct on the Days of Summer Cruise Fest website.. Want even more info about music at sea? Check our page on 

music theme cruises

.

Updated July 20, 2022

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$748 - 7Nt Carib Balcony: Exclusive no deposit, up to $1700 OBC, 40% off, free 3rd & 4th, drinks, more
3
$784 - 7Nt NE/Canada Balcony: up to $1700 OBC, free tips, 40% off, free air for 2nd, drinks, more
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.