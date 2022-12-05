These voyages are amongst the most extravagant cruises in the world and each one is a cruise fan's dream come true. Here are our choices for the nine most expensive cruise ships that we love and would book in a heartbeat.

The most expensive cruises all have one thing in common: They focus on the experience. You know the ones we’re talking about-- cruises that take you to astonishing places, wrap you in luxury, and are overall blissful adventures.

1. Viking Expedition Longitudinal World Cruise in an Explorer’s Suite

Though long known for river cruises, and more recently for ocean cruises throughout most of the globe, expedition cruising is new in Viking’s portfolio. While the line isn’t known for over-the-top extravagance, it is great at creating an inviting atmosphere that makes an extended adventure appealing.

Viking Expedition Longitudinal Cruises take you along the Great Lakes, the Saint Lawrence Seaway, the east coast of North America, the Panama Canal, the west coast of South America and on an Antarctic adventure in true expedition style-- and all are accomplished in either 65 or 71 days (depending on if you choose Viking Octantis or Viking Polaris).

Explorer’s Suites onboard Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris are 580 square feet, each featuring both a Nordic balcony with an opening glass wall and a step-out balcony. The four suites in the category share a large private garden with lounge chairs and a hot tub. Roomy bathrooms have heated floors Viking -- one of Viking's signature amenities.

Viking’s expedition ships carry 378 guests and offer fan favorites, like Manfredi’s Italian restaurant, Mamsen’s and the traditional Aquavit Terrace.