The first Chris Jericho cruise, hosted by the wrestling supernova, was held in fall 2018, and the event caused so much buzz, it continues to roll on. After a hiatus because of the pandemic, the cruise returned in October 2021, with the next one scheduled six months later in March 2022. While the 2022 lineup has not yet been announced, past Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea cruises attracted AEW and former WWF/WWE stars, such as Kevin Nash, Scott "Razor Ramon" Hall, Sean "X Pac" Waltman, Booker T, Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Diamond Dallas Page, as well as bands and comedians.