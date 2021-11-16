  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
WWE Cruise: Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea 2022
WWE Cruise: Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea (Photo: Will Byington Photography)

WWE Cruise: Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea (Photo: Will Byington Photography)
Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
The first Chris Jericho cruise, hosted by the wrestling supernova, was held in fall 2018, and the event caused so much buzz, it continues to roll on. After a hiatus because of the pandemic, the cruise returned in October 2021, with the next one scheduled six months later in March 2022. While the 2022 lineup has not yet been announced, past Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea cruises attracted AEW and former WWF/WWE stars, such as Kevin Nash, Scott "Razor Ramon" Hall, Sean "X Pac" Waltman, Booker T, Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Diamond Dallas Page, as well as bands and comedians.

General Info

The four-day full-charter cruise sails roundtrip from Miami, March 14-18, 2022. As part of the voyage, 2,394-passenger Norwegian Pearl will visit Nassau, Bahamas.

Tickets for the Chris Jericho cruise are a hot commodity, and cabins sell out fast. By April 2019, the 2020 cruise was 80 percent sold out, and it remains a hot ticket after the pandemic.

Related: 2021 Fare Analysis: Will You Pay the Same for Shorter Cruises After the Pandemic Than You Did Before?

The 2022 lineup has not yet been announced.

WWE Cruise: Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea (Photo: Will Byington Photography)

Lineup and Highlights

Wrestling -- and a lot of it -- is the obvious appeal. AEW (All Elite Wrestling) is the onboard promoter, and competitions will take place every day. Imagine a huge wrestling ring with awesome sight lines in the middle of a pool deck; reviews of the first cruise praised the intimacy of it all.

Related: My First Cruise: Preconceptions and First Impressions From a New Cruiser

Beyond wrestling, the Ship of Jericho boasts a lineup of hard rock, blues and metal bands, starting with Jericho's own group Fozzy. (Fun fact: Jericho was inspired to do the first Rager at Sea after he played with his band on the KISS Kruise). Other bands, as well as comedians, will be announced.

Related: Rock Cruises for Music-Lovers

Several podcasts will be taped onboard, including Jericho's own "Talk is Jericho."

Finally, expect autograph sessions, activities hosted by wrestlers, theme nights, panels, meet and greets, and more.

Related: Country Music Cruises

WWE Cruise: Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea Panel (Photo: Will Byington Photography)

Onboard Vibe

Tattooed and ready to rumble (in the partying sense), the passengers on the Chris Jericho cruise take the "rager" name to heart, but it's not all about the shots. Professional wrestling fans cite the community spirit of it all. Essentially, this cruise is Jericho's personal project, so expect his likes and dislikes to prevail.

Related: Rock Cruises for Music-Lovers

Who Would Like It

Fans of pro wrestling and those who love them will find this sailing a perfect fit.

Related: What Are Sixthman Cruises?

How to Book

This cruise is run by Sixthman, a theme cruise operator owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Bookings are done via

www.chrisjerichocruise.com

. This cruise generally sells out, but you can always be added to the waitlist.

Related: Jazz Cruise: Dave Koz and Friends at Sea

Updated November 16, 2021

How was this article?

