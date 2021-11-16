General Info
The four-day full-charter cruise sails roundtrip from Miami, March 14-18, 2022. As part of the voyage, 2,394-passenger Norwegian Pearl will visit Nassau, Bahamas.
Tickets for the Chris Jericho cruise are a hot commodity, and cabins sell out fast. By April 2019, the 2020 cruise was 80 percent sold out, and it remains a hot ticket after the pandemic.
The 2022 lineup has not yet been announced.
Lineup and Highlights
Wrestling -- and a lot of it -- is the obvious appeal. AEW (All Elite Wrestling) is the onboard promoter, and competitions will take place every day. Imagine a huge wrestling ring with awesome sight lines in the middle of a pool deck; reviews of the first cruise praised the intimacy of it all.
Beyond wrestling, the Ship of Jericho boasts a lineup of hard rock, blues and metal bands, starting with Jericho's own group Fozzy. (Fun fact: Jericho was inspired to do the first Rager at Sea after he played with his band on the KISS Kruise). Other bands, as well as comedians, will be announced.
Several podcasts will be taped onboard, including Jericho's own "Talk is Jericho."
Finally, expect autograph sessions, activities hosted by wrestlers, theme nights, panels, meet and greets, and more.
Onboard Vibe
Tattooed and ready to rumble (in the partying sense), the passengers on the Chris Jericho cruise take the "rager" name to heart, but it's not all about the shots. Professional wrestling fans cite the community spirit of it all. Essentially, this cruise is Jericho's personal project, so expect his likes and dislikes to prevail.
Who Would Like It
Fans of pro wrestling and those who love them will find this sailing a perfect fit.
How to Book
This cruise is run by Sixthman, a theme cruise operator owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Bookings are done via
. This cruise generally sells out, but you can always be added to the waitlist.