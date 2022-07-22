Less crowded cruise ports are some of the best kept secrets you can find at sea. You know what we're talking about: pristine white-sand beaches with perfect water, towns that aren't packed to bursting with tourists and the junk shops that cater to them.
While every cruise port offers a chance to explore off the beaten path, some make it a little easier. Here are 12 secret cruise ports that keep you away from the largest crowds. Before we start, though, it's worth noting that most of the ports on this list are visited by luxury or expedition cruise lines, so reaching them might cost you a bit more. But the payoff can be worth it. Read on for our guide to our favorite cruise ports where crowds less intense.
1. Anguilla: Pretty Beaches and the Fountain of Youth (Maybe)
Legend has it that Anguilla is home to the original Fountain of Youth. The reality is this island, roughly 10 nautical miles from St. Maarten, is one of the Caribbean's best-kept cruising secrets.
Visit the port of call on a luxury, small-ship itinerary or book a day tour from St. Maarten/Martin. Regardless of how you get there, you're sure to enjoy a slower pace -- even if you're on a quest for eternal life.
Things to Do in Anguilla: Independent shore excursions in Anguilla include hiking, golf and lounging or swimming at beaches far less crowded than those of neighboring St. Maarten. Available tours allow exploration of the island’s rich history, caves in the interior of the island, scuba diving and snorkeling on nearby reefs and ATV rides.
How to Cruise to Anguilla: Anguilla is mainly visited by SeaDream Yacht Club, with occasional calls from Windstar and Star Clippers. Nearby St. Maarten, on the other hand, welcomes mainstream cruises like Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America and Princess Cruises and provides an easy jumping-off point for Anguilla.
2. Koper, Slovenia: Living History and Underground Wonders
Don’t let the industrial-looking port stop you from going ashore in Koper. It’s your chance to sample the beauty and charm of this country with a tiny slice of Adriatic coastline between Italy and Croatia. You’ll see the influence of conquerors across the ages in the architecture and the food.
Things to Do in Koper, Slovenia: Excursions or private tour guides can take you inland to some of the country's underground wonders. The UNESCO World Heritage Skocjan Caves are generally the least visited, where you'll find unbelievable underground cliffs and waterfalls. The famous Lipizzaner stud farm -- Lipica -- is another possibility.
For cruisers who prefer to connect Slovenia through food, wine, and people watching, take a ride share to the nearby village of Izola. Whether you’re looking for fresh seafood, local wines, or just a cup of gelato, this is the spot.
How to Cruise to Koper: Viking, Seabourn, Silversea, MSC, Royal Caribbean, Princess, Azamara, Celebrity, and NCL all offer occasional stops in Koper. Check out your itinerary options before booking.
3. Syros, Greece: Greek Islands Vibes Without the Crowds
You can't miss the iconic Greek islands of Santorini and Mykonos when sailing the Aegean Sea, but if your itinerary includes a stop in Syros, you'll find way less tourists and crowds.
The picturesque port city of Ermoupoli, which was once the shipping capital of Greece, welcomes visitors with quaint streets dotted with family-owned restaurants and shops selling locally handcrafted goods -- without the long lines (or higher prices) of Santorini or Mykonos.
Things to Do in Syros, Greece: If dipping your toes in the blue Mediterranean waters is your goal, the nearest beach from the cruise port is Asteria Beach, which is not a beach in the traditional sense. It's more of a seawall with concrete steps down to the stone bottom and the crystal-clear waters. It's a moderate walk or a short taxi ride from the cruise pier. History and archeology lovers can explore the Archeological Museum of Syros just a short walk from the pier.
How to Cruise to Syros: Syros is a stop on many luxury cruises, like Oceania Cruises, Seabourn, Sea Dream Yacht Club, Azamara and Windstar.
4. Rostock/Warnemunde, Germany: Northern Beaches and Berlin Day Trips
Yes, Germany has beaches. And Warnemunde -- a district within the larger port city of Rostock -- is home to some of them. Even more surprising is how this historic fishing village has managed to keep its quaintness and charm despite being within close proximity of major cities like Berlin and Hamburg.
In fact, many cruisers head to Berlin when they call on Warnemunde/Rostock. However, the journey by bus or train can take over two hours. As an alternative, take advantage of the town's unassuming beauty, relaxed vibe and lack of crowds.
Things to Do in Rostock/Warnemunde, Germany: For that beach we mentioned, grab a taxi or rideshare and head to Warnemünde Strand. There's plenty to see and do (and eat). The beach itself has chair and umbrella rentals in season. For those who'd prefer spending extra time on the water as opposed to in it, look for a variety of boating options, including harbor tours and speedboat rides. And if all you want is to stretch your legs and enjoy a bit of local flavor, try Karl's at Pier 7 within walking distance of the cruise terminal.
How to Cruise to Rostock/Warnemunde: Among the lines that regularly visit are Azamara, MSC, Viking Ocean Cruises, Oceania, Regent Seven Seas, Seabourn, and Norwegian.
5. Bequia, Grenadines: Picture-Perfect Caribbean Beaches and Underwater Sea Life
Anyone who's cruised the Caribbean knows that crowded ports are often the name of the game. But there are some small islands only frequented by sailing yachts. And that means less crowds. Bequia is one such place. Your ship will anchor and transport you to a tiny tender dock where an unspoiled tropical paradise awaits. Sip and snack your way through the village or just pack up your beach gear and spend the day playing in the sand and sea. Either way, it's the kind of island destination found only in dreams.
Things to Do in Bequia, Grenadines: The local dive shop makes it easy for scuba divers and snorkelers to enjoy the beautiful Caribbean waters filled with sea life. If you're after dry land fun and sun, turn right from the tender dock and follow the walkway past the shorefront businesses and homes. You'll eventually reach the Belmont Boardwalk and the Princess Margaret Trail which take you straight to sandy heaven.
While there is rarely more than one ship in port, cruisers sometimes arrive on excursions from ships docked at nearby St. Vincent. No worries, though, there's room enough for everyone.
How to Cruise to Bequia: This off-the-beaten-path Caribbean port tends to draw smaller ships. Cruise lines with scheduled stops in Bequia include Silversea, Windstar, Sea Dream Yacht Club, Star Clippers and Seabourn.
6. Quepos, Costa Rica: Local Culture and Beaches for Days
Quepos, on Costa Rica's Pacific coast, immediately welcomes visitors with a marina so peaceful that you can hear the sounds of the palm leaves blowing in the wind.
While you will notice some establishments along the harbor geared toward cruisers, it's still easy to find more authentic restaurants, shops and other attractions here, as well as in town (which is only a short walk away).
Things to Do in Quepos, Costa Rica: Quepos is a great spot for water sports like snorkeling, kayaking, scuba diving, and sport fishing. You can find all of these at the marina. Beaches and parks line the shore in both directions -- some are a short walk from the pier while others require a taxi ride to reach. To say the coast is stunning here would be an understatement.
How to Cruise to Quepos: Only a few cruise lines' Costa Rica and Panama Canal itineraries include a stop in Quepos. Those that have scheduled calls are Seabourn, Star Clippers, and Windstar.
7. Cesme, Turkey: Cobblestone Streets and Mediterranean Sun
Cesme is the kind of place that begs to be on the tourist trail, and yet seems to get a pass from most travelers. Cobblestone streets lined with shops and cafes, an enchanting castle and seemingly untouched beaches are just some of Cesme's Turkish coastal charms.
Things to Do in Cesme, Turkey: Cesme's streets are lined with blooming bougainvillea and the beaches are close enough to the pier to walk or grab a taxi. You'll also find scuba diving shops in town. History and archeology lovers can enjoy the Cesme Archaeology Museum. It's also easy to skip on over to the nearby (and equally charming) village of Alacati.
How to Cruise to Cesme: Seabourn is currently the only cruise line offering cruises to Cesme.
8. Nafplion, Greece: Greek History and Scenic Walks
The secret of Nafplion is that even though some mid-sized to large ships stop here, rarely are there two ships in port at the same time. This small Greek resort town is a charming example of what Greek cruise ports can be without tourists crammed shoulder-to-shoulder along every passageway. It has a fortress on a hill, nearby wineries, a beach, a lighthouse, and more than enough things to do to pass a day in port.
Things to Do in Nafplion, Greece: The most interesting thing to do in Nafplion is walk. Getting to the fortress is all uphill and stairs, but if you're fit enough it's worth the effort. If you'd prefer a less strenuous scenic walk, head south from the pier along the concrete bulkhead until you reach the Arvanitias Walkway, for a half-mile stroll along the coast and around the Arvanitias Lighthouse.
How to Cruise to Nafplion: Nafplion is a port of call on Adriatic cruise itineraries offered by Seabourn, Silversea, Windstar, Star Clippers, Holland America, Viking and Sea Dream Yacht Club.
9. La Paz, Mexico: Incredible Wildlife Encounters and Baja-Style Eats
Nestled on the shimmering Sea of Cortez, La Paz La Paz allows travelers to go deeper into the country's culture than many other ports along Mexico's west coast. And to cruisers' delight, it isn't nearly as crowded as nearby ports like Cabo San Lucas or Puerto Vallarta.
La Paz has some of the world's best snorkeling and scuba diving sites, while pastel-colored, Spanish Colonial homes, a gorgeous waterfront and beaches further add to its appeal.
Things to Do in La Paz, Mexico: From December to March, gray whale watching tops the agenda for most visitors. Whale sharks have an even longer season in the Sea of Cortez, arriving in October and staying until April. The cruise port is a bit far from the city center, but once in town, Baja-style Mexican food is on offer along local beaches.
How to Cruise to La Paz: Holland America and Princess, which regularly sail the Mexican Riviera, tend to include La Paz on longer itineraries. You'll also find calls in La Paz on Regent Seven Seas.
10. Molde, Norway: Stunning Fjord Scenery and a Dose of Local Culture
Beyond the Norwegian fjords' geological beauty, villages like Molde provide a glimpse into local life without the herds of sightseers you're likely to meet in bigger cities like Oslo and Bergen.
This charming town on the Baltic Sea is no secret to locals, but you won't find too many tourists. That means more rose gardens, jazz clubs and breathtaking views for you.
Things to Do in Molde, Norway: Scenic views from town are the star of Molde's show, but a drive on the Atlantic Ocean Road across the nearby islands is also a must-do. Some cruisers also opt for flightseeing tours of the nearby mountains and glaciers.
How to Cruise to Molde: Most major cruise lines visit Molde on Northern Europe itineraries (particularly Norwegian fjords and Baltic Sea cruises). However, only two ships are allowed at a time.
11. Ilhabela, Brazil: Tropical Rainforest Hikes on the "Beautiful Island"
Residents of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo already know that Ilhabela is one of the best nearby escapes. Why? Well, the island is home to a wealth of dreamy beaches, waterfalls, tropical rainforest, volcanic peaks and a plethora of wildlife. Ships call on Ilhabela, which literally means "beautiful island," anchoring off its coast and taking passengers to its coastline via a small tender boat.
Things to Do on Ilhabela, Brazil: Ilhabela's beaches are best accessed by taxi or pre-arranged tours. Other tours concentrate on the island's many waterfalls and hiking trails.
How to Cruise to Ilhabela: You can cruise to Ilhabela with MSC, Costa, Celebrity and Azamara.
12. Kaikoura, New Zealand: Whale Watching and Seaside Golf
Kaikoura is a nature-lover's dream. This coastal village on New Zealand's South Island is revered for its whale watching and chances are high that you'll spot one when you're in port here. You'll also find plenty of hiking opportunities with scenic views.
It's considered a quiet retreat, even among Kiwis, with no overcrowding; the cruise lines that do call in Kaikoura spread out their visits, so no more than one ship is in port at a time. And when you're hungry, you'll find cafes serving up mouthwatering crawfish.
Things to Do in Kaikoura, New Zealand: Tours to watch giant sperm whales offshore operate year-round, with sightings of orcas, right whales, pilot whales, seals, and several species of dolphins all common. Anyone up for some golf at the edge of the sea? Kaikoura Golf Club has 18 holes of sheer scenic beauty.
How to Cruise to Kaikoura: Among the cruise lines that visit Kaikoura are Holland America, Silversea and Seabourn.