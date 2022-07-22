While every cruise port offers a chance to explore off the beaten path, some make it a little easier. Here are 12 secret cruise ports that keep you away from the largest crowds. Before we start, though, it's worth noting that most of the ports on this list are visited by luxury or expedition cruise lines, so reaching them might cost you a bit more. But the payoff can be worth it. Read on for our guide to our favorite cruise ports where crowds less intense.

Less crowded cruise ports are some of the best kept secrets you can find at sea. You know what we're talking about: pristine white-sand beaches with perfect water, towns that aren't packed to bursting with tourists and the junk shops that cater to them.

Things to Do in Anguilla: Independent shore excursions in Anguilla include hiking, golf and lounging or swimming at beaches far less crowded than those of neighboring St. Maarten. Available tours allow exploration of the island’s rich history, caves in the interior of the island, scuba diving and snorkeling on nearby reefs and ATV rides.

Visit the port of call on a luxury, small-ship itinerary or book a day tour from St. Maarten/Martin. Regardless of how you get there, you're sure to enjoy a slower pace -- even if you're on a quest for eternal life.

Legend has it that Anguilla is home to the original Fountain of Youth. The reality is this island, roughly 10 nautical miles from St. Maarten , is one of the Caribbean's best-kept cruising secrets.

How to Cruise to Koper: Viking , Seabourn , Silversea , MSC , Royal Caribbean , Princess , Azamara , Celebrity , and NCL all offer occasional stops in Koper. Check out your itinerary options before booking.

For cruisers who prefer to connect Slovenia through food, wine, and people watching, take a ride share to the nearby village of Izola. Whether you’re looking for fresh seafood, local wines, or just a cup of gelato, this is the spot.

Things to Do in Koper, Slovenia: Excursions or private tour guides can take you inland to some of the country's underground wonders. The UNESCO World Heritage Skocjan Caves are generally the least visited, where you'll find unbelievable underground cliffs and waterfalls. The famous Lipizzaner stud farm -- Lipica -- is another possibility.

Don’t let the industrial-looking port stop you from going ashore in Koper . It’s your chance to sample the beauty and charm of this country with a tiny slice of Adriatic coastline between Italy and Croatia. You’ll see the influence of conquerors across the ages in the architecture and the food.

Things to Do in Syros, Greece: If dipping your toes in the blue Mediterranean waters is your goal, the nearest beach from the cruise port is Asteria Beach, which is not a beach in the traditional sense. It's more of a seawall with concrete steps down to the stone bottom and the crystal-clear waters. It's a moderate walk or a short taxi ride from the cruise pier. History and archeology lovers can explore the Archeological Museum of Syros just a short walk from the pier.

The picturesque port city of Ermoupoli, which was once the shipping capital of Greece, welcomes visitors with quaint streets dotted with family-owned restaurants and shops selling locally handcrafted goods -- without the long lines (or higher prices) of Santorini or Mykonos.

You can't miss the iconic Greek islands of Santorini and Mykonos when sailing the Aegean Sea, but if your itinerary includes a stop in Syros , you'll find way less tourists and crowds.

Things to Do in Rostock/Warnemunde, Germany: For that beach we mentioned, grab a taxi or rideshare and head to Warnemünde Strand. There's plenty to see and do (and eat). The beach itself has chair and umbrella rentals in season. For those who'd prefer spending extra time on the water as opposed to in it, look for a variety of boating options, including harbor tours and speedboat rides. And if all you want is to stretch your legs and enjoy a bit of local flavor, try Karl's at Pier 7 within walking distance of the cruise terminal.

In fact, many cruisers head to Berlin when they call on Warnemunde/Rostock. However, the journey by bus or train can take over two hours. As an alternative, take advantage of the town's unassuming beauty, relaxed vibe and lack of crowds.

Yes, Germany has beaches. And Warnemunde -- a district within the larger port city of Rostock -- is home to some of them. Even more surprising is how this historic fishing village has managed to keep its quaintness and charm despite being within close proximity of major cities like Berlin and Hamburg.

5. Bequia, Grenadines: Picture-Perfect Caribbean Beaches and Underwater Sea Life

Anyone who's cruised the Caribbean knows that crowded ports are often the name of the game. But there are some small islands only frequented by sailing yachts. And that means less crowds. Bequia is one such place. Your ship will anchor and transport you to a tiny tender dock where an unspoiled tropical paradise awaits. Sip and snack your way through the village or just pack up your beach gear and spend the day playing in the sand and sea. Either way, it's the kind of island destination found only in dreams.

Things to Do in Bequia, Grenadines: The local dive shop makes it easy for scuba divers and snorkelers to enjoy the beautiful Caribbean waters filled with sea life. If you're after dry land fun and sun, turn right from the tender dock and follow the walkway past the shorefront businesses and homes. You'll eventually reach the Belmont Boardwalk and the Princess Margaret Trail which take you straight to sandy heaven.

While there is rarely more than one ship in port, cruisers sometimes arrive on excursions from ships docked at nearby St. Vincent. No worries, though, there's room enough for everyone.