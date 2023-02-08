Busiest Cruise Ports: How to Avoid the Crowds

If you look up the busiest cruise ports by number of passengers who pass through each port, you'll find that Florida's three major homeports -- Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Port Canaveral/Orlando -- top the list. The crowds translate into busy airports and slow traffic around the port, but that's mostly out of mind once your vacation starts.

But what about those ports of call where your ship pulls in next to four, five or six other ships? Your heart sinks as you envision crowded beaches, long waits for food and taxis, and too touristy of a vibe. How do you avoid the masses and have a more relaxing vacation day? We looked at some of the most popular and busiest cruise ports to offer some suggestions.