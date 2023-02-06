There are no guarantees at all what table you will be on with Freedom Dining; it’s first come, first served and the more specific your request, for example, a table for two by the window, the longer you may have to wait. Inevitably, a lot of people request tables for two, so you’ll take your place in the queue but you don’t have to hang around; the maitre d’ will give you a pager. The best thing to do then is sit in the nearest bar, enjoy a cocktail and wait till it bleeps. If you don’t mind sharing, or if you arrive in a group of four, six or eight, there’s a better chance you will get a table sooner.