Los Lobos on Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Los Lobos on Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)

Los Lobos on NCL Cruises (Plus Menu)

Los Lobos on Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Los Lobos on Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Erica Silverstein
Contributor

This dinner-only Mexican cantina is a great casual option, perfect for families, but it's only available on two Norwegian cruise ships.

Ambiance

Los Lobos looks different on each ship because on Norwegian Bliss it was custom built, whereas on Norwegian Dawn, the restaurant was carved out of a portion of the buffet. However, both venues aim for an authentic and colorful Mexican feel.

On Norwegian Bliss, Mexican art adorns the walls and the brightly colored carpet evokes the patterns of a traditional Mexican blanket. The venue is spacious and includes an alfresco dining section. The Norwegian Dawn version is much smaller, but skull art arrangements add pops of color and large floor-to-ceiling windows bring in lots of light.

Meals

Choose from standard, gringo-friendly Mexican specialties, such as fresh guacamole prepared tableside and served with an array of chips, quesadillas (shrimp, chicken or cheese), fish or pork tacos and enchiladas. House specialties come with rice and beans and include red snapper Veracruz and a burrito rojo.

Desserts include tres leches cake and chocolate flan, as well as homemade ice cream. And, of course, you can order an array of handcrafted margaritas and tequila drinks, including Mexican coffee with dessert.

If you can't decide what to order, consider sharing with your dinner companions. You'll get two or three tacos or enchiladas per order so easy to split.

Price

Los Lobos has a la carte pricing, so passengers pay for what they eat rather than a flat cover charge. Prices range from $3.99 for tortilla soup to $9.99 for fish tacos or enchiladas verdes up to $19.99 for a carne asada dinner with rice and beans.

Los Lobos Menu

Los Lobos Menu

Editor's Note: Menus and prices are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.

Which ships have Los Lobos?

Los Lobos is found on the following Norwegian ships:

  • Norwegian Bliss
  • Norwegian Dawn

Updated October 10, 2019

