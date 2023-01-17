How to Sneak Alcohol on a Cruise: A Hypothetical (and Highly Discouraged) Approach

Next to food, sun and fun, few things go hand-in-hand with cruising like alcohol does. From buckets of beer and the "Drink of the Day" to cocktails in keepsake drinkware, boozing is a huge part of life onboard. But, whether you buy a pricey drink package or purchase adult beverages a la carte, your bill for imbibing can quickly go from "Fun!" to "What have I done?!"

To combat the high cost of alcohol on cruise ships, many risk-taking passengers try to bring their own drinks -- a practice that's banned by most major cruise lines' alcohol policies. We don't recommend trying it, but if, hypothetically speaking, you're wondering how to smuggle alcohol on a cruise, here are some of the tools and methods we suspect might work best (not that we have any firsthand knowledge, of course).