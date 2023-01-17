  • Newsletter
How to Sneak Alcohol on a Cruise: A Hypothetical (and Highly Discouraged) Approach
How to Sneak Alcohol on a Cruise: A Hypothetical (and Highly Discouraged) Approach

Ashley Kosciolek
Contributor
Next to food, sun and fun, few things go hand-in-hand with cruising like alcohol does. From buckets of beer and the "Drink of the Day" to cocktails in keepsake drinkware, boozing is a huge part of life onboard. But, whether you buy a pricey drink package or purchase adult beverages a la carte, your bill for imbibing can quickly go from "Fun!" to "What have I done?!"

To combat the high cost of alcohol on cruise ships, many risk-taking passengers try to bring their own drinks -- a practice that's banned by most major cruise lines' alcohol policies. We don't recommend trying it, but if, hypothetically speaking, you're wondering how to smuggle alcohol on a cruise, here are some of the tools and methods we suspect might work best (not that we have any firsthand knowledge, of course).

On This Page

  • Rum Runners
  • Hidden Flask Hairbrush
  • Alcohol Bra
  • Fake Toiletry Bottles
  • Faux Tampons
  • Umbrella Flask
  • Bangle Bracelet
  • Boozy Binoculars

Rum Runners

Booze Cruiser brand rum runners (Photo: Amazon)

We couldn't kick off our list of recommendations without mentioning an old standby, which (we're told) has proven to be one of the best: rum runners. Able to hold all sorts of liquids, these flexible, bendable and reusable plastic bladders allow passengers to stealthily stash alcohol in their checked bags, carry-on luggage or even pockets.

This pack of eight plastic Booze Cruiser brand rum runners includes four 32-ounce pouches, two 16-ounce pouches and two 8-ounce pouches, as well as a funnel for filling them. Tip from Amazon reviewers: Secure the pouch tops with plastic wrap or duct tape, and put them in sealed gallon-size zip-top bags before packing them to keep them from leaking.

Related: 6 Fun Duct Tape Rolls You Absolutely Need for Your Next Cruise

Hidden Flask Hairbrush

Paddle Brush Secret Flask (Photo: Amazon)

If you're contemplating how to bring alcohol on a cruise without arousing suspicion, this hairbrush might be just the thing. Featuring a built-in mirror and a paddle brush design that really functions, this hairbrush flask holds about 6 ounces of booze. For those who don't drink and just want to save space in their luggage, the brush can serve dual purposes as a personal grooming tool and a place to store shampoo, shower gel or any other liquid needed for travel.

Alcohol Bra

The WineRack alcohol bra (Photo: Amazon)

We've read the best way to smuggle alcohol on a cruise is to keep it close to you. For decades, women have augmented their appearances with water bras, which means The WineRack alcohol bra shouldn't throw up any red flags during a pre-cruise security screening. Ladies can fill the flexible, removable polyurethane bladder with 25 ounces of their favorite beverage, pull on the sports bra-style supporter and, hopefully, step onboard with no hassle.

Related: TSA-Friendly Travel Gear for Your Next Cruise

Fake Toiletry Bottles

Smuggs Jugs Flask Kit (Photo: Amazon)"Hey, I just need a lot of shampoo and two different types of sunscreen, ok?" The six BPA-free food-grade plastic containers -- claiming to hold shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, aloe and two kinds of sunblock -- can accommodate a total of 80 ounces of liquor. (Hey, that's enough shots to make sure you don't feel the sunburn when you realize you forgot to pack

actual

sunscreen.) The set also comes with eight safety seals to make the bottles look even more convincing.

Related: What to Pack for a Panama Canal Cruise

Faux Tampons

Smuggle Your Booze Tampon Flask (Photo: Amazon)

We're told another good way to smuggle booze on a cruise is to veil it with something many people are too embarrassed to question -- like feminine hygiene products. This pack of fake tampon flasks by Smuggle Your Booze offers five 1-ounce BoozeTubes that can be disguised as tampons. (A two-pack -- 10 flasks -- is also available.) On your next cruise, these little numbers will help to ensure that you have the time of your life, even if it's not your time of the month.

Related: The Great Liquor Debate

Umbrella Flask

Smuggle Your Booze umbrella flask (Photo: Amazon)

Most umbrellas are designed to keep the moisture off, but this one proudly keeps it in, hiding 9 ounces of your favorite liquor, beer or wine. The Smuggle Your Booze umbrella is made from food-safe plastic, and it's compact and discreet enough to fit in carry-on suitcases, backpacks and larger purses. The best part is, nobody will look twice when you bring this flask along on your shore excursion (not recommended for tours where you'll be operating vehicles).

Bangle Bracelet

Qingo Bracelet Flask Bangle Flask (Photo: Amazon)

Wondering how to hide alcohol on a cruise in plain sight? Try wearing it. We admit these stainless steel bangle bracelet flasks by Qingo aren't the most fashionable, but they are pretty genius, and they hold 3.5 ounces of drink -- enough for a respectable two shots. Each bracelet is sealed with a crystal-encrusted cap and comes with a funnel for easy filling, as well as a black velvet storage bag.

Related: What to Pack for a Panama Canal Cruise

Updated January 08, 2020

How was this article?

