Best Month to Cruise to Bermuda

The sparkling turquoise waters and pink sand beaches of Bermuda might rival those found in the Caribbean, but these British isles offer a more temperate, subtropical climate. Cruisers unfamiliar with the archipelago -- located 650 miles off the coast of North Carolina -- might be surprised to discover that the cruise season runs only from April to November -- likely because winter temperatures drop to the mid-50s from their summer highs of mid-80s. Bermuda does not have a rainy season, but it is located in the hurricane belt.

Bermuda cruises can be as short as four or five nights. Longer itineraries that call on Bermuda may include parts of Canada, the Caribbean or even Europe. Which month you choose to cruise will depend on the length and type of itinerary you prefer and the activities that appeal to you most.

Looking for the best month to cruise Bermuda? We've outlined the cruise season so you can make the comparison. The prices quoted are per person, double occupancy and cruise-only fares.