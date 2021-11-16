  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cayamo Cruise 2019 (Photo: Will Byington)
Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
Since 2008, the Cayamo Cruise -- also known as the Journey Through Song -- has brought together musicians of diverse genres for one of the most eclectic festivals at sea -- and it's back for 2022. Cayamo draws many repeat cruisers, so if you're interested, it's best to sign up for the pre-sale, as cabins begin booking long before the lineup is announced.

General Info for Cayamo 2022

The weeklong full-charter cruise sails roundtrip from Miami, March 18 to 25, 2022. As part of the voyage, 2,394-passenger Norwegian Pearl will visit St. Thomas and St. Kitts.

Related: WWE Cruise: Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea 2022

Scoring a cabin on Cayamo is tough, especially if you're a newbie. Guests from Cayamo 2020 are automatically included in the pre-sale and get first priority to book. Then bookings open for Cayamo alumni, people who were placed on the most recent cruise waiting list and those who had to cancel. The last group to get pre-sale preference is new Cayamo guests. The cruise then opens to the general public for booking.

Lineup and Highlights for Cayamo 2022

The Cayamo lineup for 2022 includes a mix of folk rock, alternative country, bluegrass and blues artists that have made the at-sea festival a draw for more than a decade.

Related: Rock Cruises for Music-Lovers

Listed artists include Emmylou Harris, the Punch Brothers, Grace Potter, Dawes, the Mavericks, Richard Thompson, the Indigo Girls, the Jayhawks, Ruthie Foster, Shawn Mullins, Robbie Fulks, Tommy Prine and much more.

Cayamo is strong because of the sheer volume of performers -- many of which have small but dedicated followings -- as opposed to one star band. It's fairly common for musicians to drop in on each other's sets.  

Concerts are the main entertainment onboard, but the Cayamo cruise also has special experiences for passengers, such as beer tastings, songwriting sessions, open jams, live interviews, autograph signings and more.

Related: Country Music Cruises

Cayamo Cruise 2019 (Photo: Will Byington)

Onboard Vibe of Cayamo 2022

The onboard vibe is mellow and fun. Cayamo draws mostly cruisers in the Baby Boomer age range who are past the hard-rocking stage of life. Expect to see people listening to music while lying down in their pool chairs, as opposed to crowding the stage. Midnight jam sessions are common, and they can go late, but after-parties aren't necessarily packed. You're almost sure to hear some Grateful Dead covers.

Related: The Rock Boat Cruise

Who Would Like Cayamo 2022

This sailing is ideal for American music lovers and acoustic guitar fans who like a variety of genres and are also drawn to the idea of joining a "music family." Many cruisers cite the friends they've made over repeated Cayamo voyages as part of the draw.

How to Book Cayamo 2022

This cruise is run by Sixthman, a theme cruise operator owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Bookings are done via the

Cayamo website

. The 2022 cruise is sold out, but you can always be added to the waitlist.

Related: Jazz Cruise: Dave Koz and Friends at Sea

Want even more info about music at sea? Check our page on music theme cruises.

Updated November 16, 2021

