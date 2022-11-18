6 Best Babymoon Cruises

You're pregnant and yearning for a relaxing getaway with your spouse before baby arrives. Have you considered a babymoon cruise?
Cruises make ideal babymoons. There's food everywhere, including room service for those late-night cravings. Plus they make planning easy; the cruise ship serves as hotel, restaurant, entertainment venue, spa and transportation. You can do as little or much as you want, and there's a doctor onboard ... just in case.
Moms-to-be should note that you can't cruise in your third trimester, so cruise babymoons are best taken in the second trimester. Also, while Zika outbreaks have decreased, there's still some potential risk to cruising the popular destinations of the Caribbean and Mexico.
If you're excited about sailing while pregnant, here are our six favorite babymoon cruise itineraries.
Short Bahamas cruises are affordable, don't require using much precious PTO, are offered year-round and take you to beautiful beach destinations. Even better, the CDC has declared the islands free of risk from Zika.
Many itineraries combine a visit to Nassau with a stop at the cruise line's private island, where you can float in tranquil waters or take a catnap under a clam shell on the beach. The only downside is that short cruises can have a party vibe, which can be somewhat less fun when you're not drinking.
Norwegian's Pride of America is the only big-ship line to offer Hawaiian Island cruises roundtrip from Honolulu. West Coast ladies especially will enjoy these port-intensive sailings at any time of year. Switch up beach days with sailing trips, easy hikes or a cultural and tasty luau. You'll have to skip Haleakala this time, as most OBs recommend that pregnant women do not ascend to high altitudes.
If beaches aren't your thing, a seven-night Western Mediterranean cruise can be a wonderful pre-baby getaway for couples who enjoy art, architecture and history. These cruises visit Spain, France, Italy and Monaco. You'll get plenty of low-impact exercise walking around Barcelona or Naples, and there will always be a gelato, brick-oven pizza or freshly baked baguette calling your name from a local cafe when you need a rest.
If you're looking for a last hurrah but also want some relaxing beach time, a weeklong Greek Isles cruise in the Eastern Mediterranean can be the right mix. You can visit the famous islands of Mykonos and Santorini, explore historic sites in Athens or Olympia and maybe even cross some bucket-list destinations off your list before you're homebound with an infant.
Flights can be long, but they're also a good time to binge watch movies and shows or take a break from car seat-shopping and nursery-decorating to chat with your baby daddy.
East Coast gals looking for a spring or summer babymoon cruise can choose five- or seven-night sailings to Bermuda from homeports in Boston and New York. These itineraries offer two or three days docked in Hamilton or King's Wharf, so moms-to-be have plenty of time to explore the island's beaches, historical attractions and evening entertainment, such as restaurants and Hamilton's once-a-week Harbor Nights street party.
More adventurous couples, especially West Coasters, will want to consider an Alaskan cruise as a babymoon destination. If you sail roundtrip out of Seattle, you don't have the hassle of one-way flights or a longer flight home from Anchorage. You'll still hit the major ports, such as Juneau and Ketchikan, where you can take tours to see wildlife, hike a glacier and eat your fill of low-in-mercury, high-in-omega-3 local salmon. Book a balcony cabin, and you can enjoy scenic sea days in Glacier Bay or Tracy Arm with your feet up on your private verandah.
Updated January 08, 2020