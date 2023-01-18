10 Best Mother's Day Gifts for Cruise Lovers

Mother's Day will be upon us before we know it, and let's face it: moms can be difficult to shop for. But we're here to help. The best Mother's Day presents come from the heart and incorporate the things she enjoys. If your mom adores cruising as much as you do, check out these 10 great -- and affordable -- nautical Mother's Day gifts she's sure to love.

1. Nautical Kimono Cover-Up

Whether your mom is a beach bum or prefers to stick to the shade, this adorable kimono-style cardigan is ideal for any cruise fanatic. Made from 100 percent viscose, it's modest enough to throw on over a swimsuit after a day of sunbathing but lightweight enough to wear over a tank top or tee during a day ashore. It's also elegant enough to serve as a shawl at dinnertime.

We're partial to the blue and white nautical design, but if stripes aren't your mother's favorite, check out one of the several other fun sheer prints. Related: 6 Fun Duct Tape Rolls You Absolutely Need for Your Next Cruise

2. Convertible Anchor Scarf

Even more utilitarian than a nautical kimono is this equally seaworthy scarf. Bedecked with anchors and stripes in classic navy blue and white, it functions as a neck wrap in chilly weather or can be worn over the shoulders to stay warm during dinner in the main dining room. But what makes this piece extra buzzworthy is its ability to turn into a beach cover-up when the two sides are separated. Because it doubles as two accessories, that means mom will have more space in her luggage for the things that really matter -- like shoes.

3. Nautical Keds Boat Shoes

Speaking of shoes, no footwear screams " I love sailing! " more loudly than a pair of boat shoes. We like these comfy, sporty nautical print Keds, which function as both flats and sneakers, whether mama bear is playing bingo onboard or spending the day walking around in port. They're made of canvas, so they're also breathable, which is particularly essential on warm-weather voyages. Related: Best Walking Shoes for a Europe Cruise

4. Cruise Luggage Tag Holders

Make your mother's life less of a hassle on embarkation day by gifting her a set of these durable cruise luggage tag holders. Highly rated and far more likely to stay attached to your suitcases than paper tags alone, these clear, water-resistant, zip-top plastic pockets display printed luggage tags and attach easily to bags with the included steel wire clasps. This inexpensive but useful gift is available in sets of four or eight tags, and you can even opt to add cruise keycard holders to your order to let mom know you've thought of everything.

5. Alex and Ani Anchor Jewelry

If your mother is more the jewelry type, check out these versatile adornments from Alex and Ani. The brand's adjustable bracelets come in a variety of nautical styles, including this anchor bangle with pretty blue accents. If mom would rather have some bling around her neck, Alex and Ani makes nautical necklaces, too. Available in gold or silver finishes, either piece will perfectly complement a casual daytime outfit or formalwear at night. Related: Best Formal Accessories to Make You Stand Out on Your Cruise

6. Counting the Days Coffee Mug

Is the mom in your life constantly counting down the days until her next voyage? If so, this mug should be at the top of your Mother's Day gift list. Whether for coffee, tea or something stronger, it's sure to bring her a smile every time she uses it. Plus, it's microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and it's great for shoppers on a budget. Related: Best Mother's Day Cruises

7. Kate Spade Washington Square Mega Sam Bag

This Kate Spade bag is just the thing for practical moms who never spend money on themselves. Treat her to an affordable designer tote that serves dual purposes: chic beach bag and everyday purse. It's large enough to fit a towel, flip-flops and sunscreen but compact enough for daily use sans sun and sand. This cotton number sports a nautical stripe pattern, leather accents and straps (including a removable cross-body strap), a tie closure, interior zip pocket and hardware feet to keep the bottom from getting wet and dirty when set down.

8. RFID Anchor Wallet and Passport Holder

Nothing is worse than having your identity stolen while on vacation. Make sure your mom's next sailing is worry-free with this fitting RFID data-blocking wallet. Not only is its fun front anchor design super cute, but it has room for her credit cards, cash and passport, so she can keep all of her important sensitive belongings in one place. Related: Pickpocket-Proof and RFID-Blocking Gear to Keep Your Stuff Safe on a Cruise

9. TUMI Continental Voyageur Wallet

For something a little more upscale and secure than the anchor wallet and passport holder, try the Continental Voyageur wallet from TUMI. Made from durable nylon, it offers plenty of room for mom's sensitive essentials, boasts RFID identity theft-blocking technology and features a full-zip closure to keep contents protected. Bonus: Besides nautical navy blue, it also comes in sleek black and eye-catching red.

10. Cruise Gift Card

For anyone actually wanting to give mom a cruise this Mother's Day, consider a