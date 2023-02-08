That's why we've studied our globe and identified some of our favorite ziplining spots. Whether you want to enjoy family-friendly fun, overcome an aerial obstacle course or zoom through the forest like a flying squirrel, we've got you covered. Read on to find some of the best cruise ports for ziplining.

As cruise lines continue to pack ships with amazing recreational opportunities, passengers can get their fill of adrenaline-pumping action on the top deck -- including ziplining over the pool and sunbathing. As novel as ziplining on the ship may be, is that really where you're going to get your high-flying thrills?

Koloa Zipline has three of the longest ziplines on the island, including the half-mile-long Waita Zipline. If you've ever dreamed of flying like a superhero, a special harness lets you zip in multiple positions, including hands-free and head-first like Superman. Kids can zip alongside adults on a tandem zipline.

At Skyline Eco Adventures, you'll have big ocean and mountain views as you make your way through one of their two courses. One of our favorite things about Skyline is that you have options if you're pressed for time. Their five-zip course takes just 90 minutes; an eight-zip course takes 2.5 hours.

Just Live!, the self-proclaimed "Kauai's only treetop zipline tour," gives you stellar views, including Kauai's tallest mountain, Mount Kawaikini, on its 3.5-hour tour spanning seven ziplines, four canopy bridges and 11 aerial viewing platforms.

They call Kauai the garden island because of its lush foliage, and you can soar through the jungle with the greatest of ease, thanks to a trio of zipline courses that will give you a bird's-eye view of this tropical beauty.

Also at Rainforest Adventures is the Souliga Sky Explorer, a four-person chairlift that follows nearly 3,000 feet of cable to the Crow's Nest at the top of Sentry Hill, the highest peak on the island at roughly 1,125 feet high. From here, the view below and of the neighboring islands is nothing short of spectacular.

Located in an eco park on a historic estate, the Flying Dutchman is 2,538 feet long, drops 1,066 feet and has four ziplines so you can race your fellow zippers.

Many islands in the Caribbean are building ziplines and aerial parks, but none match the Flying Dutchman at Rainforest Adventures in St. Maarten . The Dutchman is the world's steepest zipline, and its 42 percent grade will likely leave your knees weak.

Icy Strait Point, Alaska

In the port of Icy Strait Point, just outside the quaint village of Hoonah, Alaska, is a single zipline: the ZipRider. Why mention just one zipline? Because it's the longest one in the world.

To begin, you'll check in and take a safety and orientation class and then hop in a van for a 6-mile ride to the top of the mountain where the ZipRider awaits. Some folks might be satisfied with the ride up and the view -- the island spread out around you, the village below you and there in the distance, floating like a toy boat in a bathtub: your ship.