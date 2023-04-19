  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Christmas Markets Cruises Tips
Christmas Markets Cruises Tips
Where Are Cruise Ships Built?
Where Are Cruise Ships Built?
Best Cruise Ports for Wine Tasting
Best Cruise Ports for Wine Tasting
A Voyage of Ice and Fire: Cruise to These 'Game of Thrones' Filming Locations
A Voyage of Ice and Fire: Cruise to These 'Game of Thrones' Filming Locations
Sail Here, Not There: Avoiding Overtourism in Cruise Ports
Sail Here, Not There: Avoiding Overtourism in Cruise Ports
The World's Best Beaches to Visit on a Cruise
The World's Best Beaches to Visit on a Cruise
The Pros and Cons of a Port-Intensive Cruise
The Pros and Cons of a Port-Intensive Cruise
The Best (Free) Things to Do on Carnival Panorama
The Best (Free) Things to Do on Carnival Panorama
48 Hours in Brisbane Before or After a Cruise
48 Hours in Brisbane Before or After a Cruise
How To Cope With Cruising's Pause? Plan Far, Far Ahead
How To Cope With Cruising's Pause? Plan Far, Far Ahead
Map of the Upper Danube River (Image: Viking River Cruises)
Map of the Upper Danube River (Image: Viking River Cruises)

Danube River Cruise Map

Map of the Upper Danube River (Image: Viking River Cruises)
Map of the Upper Danube River (Image: Viking River Cruises)
Kim Foley MacKinnon
Contributor

Popular with first-time cruisers, the 1,775-mile-long Danube River flows through 10 countries, from Germany to the Ukraine, and passes along several major capital cities, including Vienna and Budapest. Often called the "Blue Danube," thanks to Austrian composer Johann Strauss II's famous waltz, the Danube is Europe's second-largest river. As such, it has been an important transportation route for more than 2,000 years.

Cruise itineraries often take passengers along one part of the river, on the Upper Danube (the section here on the map with key stops in Vienna and Budapest) or the Lower Danube (Budapest to the Black Sea on the map). Regardless of which cruise you take, you'll have a ringside seat for gorgeous scenery, historic towns, wine regions and often the opportunity to bike along the river.

On This Page

  • Countries the Danube River Flows Through & Standout Ports

Countries the Danube River Flows Through & Standout Ports

Austria's Wachau Valley (via Shutterstock)
Austria's Wachau Valley (via Shutterstock)

  • Austria
  • Bulgaria
  • Croatia
  • Germany
  • Hungary
  • Moldova
  • Romania
  • Serbia
  • Slovakia
  • Ukraine

Standout Ports:

  • Vienna
  • Budapest
  • Passau
  • Munich
  • Regensburg

Map of the Upper Danube River (Image: Viking River Cruises)
Map of the Upper Danube River (Image: Viking River Cruises)

Map of the Lower Danube River (Image: Viking River Cruises)
Map of the Lower Danube River (Image: Viking River Cruises)

Reasons to Go: Cruising by scenic Old-World villages, castles that evoke fairytale stories and picture-perfect bucolic landscapes, along with opportunities to take in local culture, sample wines and visit UNESCO World Heritage sights make this a popular river to cruise for many people. 

Who Would Love It: Music-lovers especially will enjoy this river -- particularly a stop in Vienna, the "City of Music," where many great composers, including Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Haydn and the Strauss family, all lived at one point in their careers. Live concerts are almost always an excursion option.

Who Wouldn't: It's hard to think of a reason that someone wouldn't like the Danube; the river really has it all. That said, river cruises on the Danube do tend to be busy, stopping for just one day in Vienna or Salzburg, for example. If you'd like more time in these cities, you might want to consider a pre- or post-cruise trip.

More Information:

  • Danube River Tips

Updated April 19, 2023

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$349 - 7-Nt Alaska w/ 89% Off, BOGO up to 75% Off Fares, up to $1,400 OBC, up to $800 Bonus + Free Gratuities, Beverages, & WiFi
3
$999 - 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony – Up to $1,000 to Spend & Free Drinks
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent