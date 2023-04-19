Danube River Cruise Map

Popular with first-time cruisers, the 1,775-mile-long Danube River flows through 10 countries, from Germany to the Ukraine, and passes along several major capital cities, including Vienna and Budapest. Often called the "Blue Danube," thanks to Austrian composer Johann Strauss II's famous waltz, the Danube is Europe's second-largest river. As such, it has been an important transportation route for more than 2,000 years.

Cruise itineraries often take passengers along one part of the river, on the Upper Danube (the section here on the map with key stops in Vienna and Budapest) or the Lower Danube (Budapest to the Black Sea on the map). Regardless of which cruise you take, you'll have a ringside seat for gorgeous scenery, historic towns, wine regions and often the opportunity to bike along the river.