6 Best Cruise-Themed iPhone Accessories

Let's face it: We use our phones so much they're practically a fifth limb. For the cruise addict, a wide variety of ocean- and sailing-themed iPhone accessories is available to add a splash of seafaring spirit to your devices. The following are some of the best iPhone accessories for cruise fanatics.

1. Cruise Phone Case and Wallet

This colorful vacation-themed phone case reminds you of memorable past sailings and good times to come with six words: "Life is better on a cruise." The hand-stitched case doubles as both an iPhone holder and a wallet. (It fits Samsung Galaxy phones, too.) It's a conversation starter to boot. You may find yourself chatting up fellow cruisers when opening your wallet at grocery stores and gas stations. Any excuse to talk about cruising is a good excuse in our book. Related: Pickpocket-Proof and RFID-Blocking Gear to Keep Your Stuff Safe on a Cruise

2. Ocean PopSocket

"What's a PopSocket," you ask? It's that little knob you might have seen protruding from the back of people's phones. These popular products are collapsible devices that function as a grip, a stand and even a way to neatly wrap earbud cords, preventing tangles. This PopSocket features one of our favorite scenes in the world: the sun setting over the open ocean. It's a subtle nod to your love of cruising without spelling it out for everyone. Related: 7 Must-Have Items for Every Shore Excursion

3. "I Like Big Boats" Phone Case

Are you mad for megaships? Do you have a fondness for floating cities? Is Sir Mix-a-Lot on your Spotify playlist? Then this case, which reads, "I like big boats and I cannot lie," might be made for you. The cute, cheeky case is suitable for iPhones 6 Plus, 6S Plus, 7 Plus and 8 Plus. It's also made from shock-absorbent materials, so it's practical as well as punchy. Related: 10 Funny Cruise Shirts That Will Make You the Life of the Party

4. "I'd Rather Be Cruising" PopSocket

Here's a second PopSocket option for you cruise addicts: "I'd rather be cruising," reads the text on this useful little gadget, which will prop your phone up and help you keep a solid grip on your device while snapping photos from the promenade deck. And on land, everyone will know about your number-one pastime when you're on your phone planning your next cruise adventure or texting itineraries to loved ones. Related: 7 Must-Have Items for Every Shore Excursion

5. Today's Forecast Phone Case

Gloomy weather got you down? Check a different forecast -- the one on the back of your smart phone. Display your love of sailing and your sharp sense of humor with a scratch-resistant iPhone case that reads "Today's forecast, cruising with a chance of drinking." We'll raise a glass to that. This case accommodates the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. Related: 9 Waterproof Items You Need for Your Next Cruise

6. Ship Wake Phone Case