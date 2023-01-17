5 Best Cruise Costumes for Theme Night

If you've ever observed fellow passengers sipping rum in head-to-toe pirate gear or doing the hustle in platform boots and glittery bellbottoms, you might have gotten the memo that cruise theme nights are a thing. Most major cruise lines throw scheduled themed parties, typically on longer sailings. (Check your final itinerary for details.) And yes, the at-sea cruise costume tradition is optional. But if you want to join in on the organized fun, it helps to be prepared by packing something appropriate for the planned theme, whether it's a fun accessory or two, or a costume so elaborate it verges on performance art. Here are some of our top picks for cruise theme night costumes.

1. Mullet Wig

This mullet wig is as versatile as David Bowie himself and can accommodate multiple themes. Throw it in your suitcase and, when theme night arrives, choose your own adventure: Add tight pants and a white puffy blouse to become Bowie of his " Labyrinth " days. A mishmash of thrifted clothing (the more rips, the better) plus this wig will add up to a hair band musician's ensemble. Either of these costume ideas would be perfect for 80s- or rock-'n'-roll-themed events. Or put together a 70s party costume with some bellbottoms and a polyester button-down for a far-out evening of disco revelry. Related: Pictures From the Ultimate Disco Cruise

2. Cruise Captain Costume Set

Princess Cruises' Love Boat Disco Deck Party, which features performances and even a sing-along, is a popular theme night at sea. If it's on your itinerary, why not throw some suitable accessories into your suitcase and play Captain Stubing for a night? Our pick is this yacht captain accessory set, which works for men or women and will help you get festive in a flash. It includes a hat, a pipe, sunglasses and a temporary anchor tattoo. This costume is perfectly packable, and it would definitely pair well with a white sailor's uniform or perhaps even a cute sailor dress. Related: 10 Funny Cruise Shirts That Will Make You the Life of the Party

3. Toga

White costume parties, like Norwegian Cruise Line's White Hot Party, are a lauded cruise tradition, as are toga-themed gatherings. If you sail with cruise lines that throw these types of events fairly often, a white toga might be a good investment. Better yet, togas are a forgiving costume for those who've been getting a bit too bacchanalian at the buffet. (You're on vacation, after all.) Amazon sells a wide variety of toga costumes for both men and women -- and even kids. Why not dress the whole family like a clan of Greek gods and party like Poseidon? Related: 10 Funny Cruise Shirts That Will Make You the Life of the Party

4. Flapper Dress

The most economical kind of costume is one that works for both formal nights and theme nights. A cute vintage-inspired flapper dress will do the trick. Add a Gatsby-esque headband or a bobbed wig to look the part for a roaring 20s costume party like Royal Caribbean's Prohibition Party, or simply rock that timeless Coco Chanel look in the dining room during formal night. Related: P&O Cruise Parties: What to Wear

5. Pirate Costume