While cruise ships may seem like a vacation paradise, you'll find the seven deadly sins running rampant among passengers onboard -- from greedy chair hoggers to wrathful malcontents ready to yell at the first crew member that gets in their way.

Cruise Critic takes a look at the seven deadly sins of cruising to tell you which fellow cruisers to watch out for -- and how you can take the saintlier road toward being a more respectful, happier and healthier vacationer.