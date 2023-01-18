Best Wrinkle-Free Travel Clothes for Your Next Cruise

Raise your hand if you're tired of having to iron your clothes on vacation. Cruising is supposed to be worry-free -- and that includes the moment you unpack. Whether you're a folder or a roller, rest assured these five clothing items will be ready to wear, as soon as they come out of your suitcase.
Layers are key, when it comes to packing for a cruise. So why not invest in a high-quality cardigan that's versatile and stays wrinkle-free? This stylish cover-up by SCOTTeVEST can be worn casually, or over your dinner dress if you start to get chilly. The lightweight fabric has been specifically engineered to stay wrinkle-free, negating the need for an iron. We also love all the pockets, including two that have zippers -- perfect for your hiding your phone or lipstick, if you want to stay hands-free.
Travel clothing company, TravelSmith, specializes in creating high-quality threads that are easy to pack. One of those packing perks is that items such as this V-neck wrap dress stay free of wrinkles; it's ready to wear as soon as you unpack it. What's even more flattering than a wrinkle-free dress is the slimming front-wrap detail and sexy yet classy v-neckline. All you need is the perfect pair of comfy heels.
They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, but we think this blouse is the best friend you never knew you needed. Made of a cotton performance fabric, the "Taylor" by Foxcroft stays crisp and wrinkle-free, even while you sweat. Choose from myriad solid colors that match with everything, and enjoy practical features such as a tailored-seam finish, stylish collar and a fitted shape that doesn't expose your undergarments.
For many men, it can be hard to find a pair of chino pants that not only fit well, but also remain wrinkle-free throughout the day. This straight-fit pair by Amazon's own Goodthreads is an exception. Made of a non-iron fabric comprised of cotton and elastane, these pants are comfortable and easy to care for, and can be worn either casually or dressed up for formal night. Pair them with a T-shirt, collared shirt or button-down dress shirt to achieve your desired look.
Whether on a walking city tour or dining in a specialty restaurant, men will love this versatile button-down shirt and its wrinkle-resistant, and stain- and soil-repellent qualities. The combed cotton and polyester fabric is lightweight, comfortable and perhaps best of all, does not necessitate any ironing. Solid earth tones complemented by a chambray neckband, yoke and cuffs also give it a stylish flair.
