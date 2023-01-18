Best Wrinkle-Free Travel Clothes for Your Next Cruise

Layers are key, when it comes to packing for a cruise. So why not invest in a high-quality cardigan that's versatile and stays wrinkle-free? This stylish cover-up by SCOTTeVEST can be worn casually, or over your dinner dress if you start to get chilly. The lightweight fabric has been specifically engineered to stay wrinkle-free, negating the need for an iron. We also love all the pockets, including two that have zippers -- perfect for your hiding your phone or lipstick, if you want to stay hands-free.