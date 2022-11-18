What To Do When Bad Weather Ruins Your Cruise

In a cruise brochure, it's always a perfect sunny day. Happy families play on the beach, gasp as whales leap from the water or triumphantly scale mountains for million-dollar coastline views.

Unfortunately, life doesn't always look like the brochure. Stormy seas, heavy downpours and thick fog can cancel active shore excursions, ruining plans for an outdoor adventure.

But don't let Mother Nature get the best of you. Even in top adventure spots like the Caribbean, Alaska and Norway, there are still fun things to do, whatever's happening outside.

Here are suggestions for how to make the most of a bad-weather day.