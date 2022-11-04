9 Hottest Cruise Destinations for 2019

If you're looking to cruise to the places that are generating buzz, or want to be among the first to sail to cutting-edge destinations, we've got your wish list. The hottest cruise destinations for 2019 span the planet, from a Caribbean port you might think you know to a remote coral atoll in the South Pacific that we bet you do not. Asia is having a definite moment, but you might be surprised by a few of our top picks.

In no particular order, Cruise Critic presents some of the best places to cruise this year.