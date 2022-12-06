A ship's size -- and not necessarily its cruise line -- is one of the most important factors you'll need to weigh when choosing a cruise to suit your lifestyle and vacationing preferences.

Size is the biggest single factor in determining the number of passengers you'll share the ship with, the amount of activities and amenities offered onboard, the overall ambience of the ship and the level of luxury available throughout the ship. Moreover, the size of a cruise ship can also have an effect on the price of its sailings and the average age of its passengers.

To make it more confusing, a cruise line can have ships of all sizes in its fleet -- and even large, mainstream lines have smaller, cozier ships.

To make your planning process easier, we've broken down ship sizes into five categories and outlined some of the commonalities, so you can get a better feel for which ship size is right for you.