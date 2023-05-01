Holland America Line Alcohol Policy

Find all the details you need here regarding Holland America Line's alcohol policy:
Holland America's drinking age is 21. However, for round trip voyages from select destinations in Asia and Europe, the legal drinking age is 18 (or 20, for sailings from/to Japan).
Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: Passengers of legal drinking age may bring one bottle of wine or Champagne (no larger than 750ml) onboard in their carry-on luggage at the beginning of a sailing. This bottle is a corkage fee of $20 per bottle, regardless of where it will be consumed. No beer or liquor may be brought onboard; any such bottles or other containers found will be collected for safekeeping and delivered to passengers' staterooms on the last day of the voyage.
Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: Wine and Champagne bottles bought in ports of call may be brought and drunk onboard, also for the corkage fee of $20 (for wherever they are to be consumed), or passengers can have the bottles stored onboard the ship and returned on the last evening of the cruise for no charge.
Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): It will be retained until the last day of the cruise.
Four- and five-star Mariner Society members have access to complimentary wine-tasting sessions and a brunch serving up free mimosas. And, while not free, the line is one of the few to still offer a "Happy Hour" that offers discounts and 2-for-1 specials on drinks. Check the onboard daily program for more information.
Holland America's Mix features three themed bars: Martinis, Champagne and Spirits & Ales. Champagne offers 20 different Champagnes and sparkling wines from around the world for purchase by the flute or bottle. Martinis serves up 19 Grey Goose martinis and cocktails, and Spirits & Ales specializes in beer, whiskey and brandy. Notes, on Holland America's Koningsdam, features an impressive 130 different types of whiskey. The line's partnership with master mixologist Dale DeGroff means specialty cocktails have inventive twists and are served in venues across the fleet, like the art-themed Gallery Bar, lively Piano Bar or exotic Tamarind Bar.
