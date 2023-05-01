  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
7 Reasons Why You Should Take a Koningsdam Cruise
7 Reasons Why You Should Take a Koningsdam Cruise
Holland America's Koningsdam vs. Nieuw Amsterdam
Holland America's Koningsdam vs. Nieuw Amsterdam
Explorations Central on Holland America Cruises
Explorations Central on Holland America Cruises
Holland America Cruise Line History
Holland America Cruise Line History
5 Things You'll Love About Holland America's Nieuw Statendam Cruise Ship
5 Things You'll Love About Holland America's Nieuw Statendam Cruise Ship
Club Orange, Holland America's Priority Program
Club Orange, Holland America's Priority Program
What Is the Biggest Holland America Ship?
What Is the Biggest Holland America Ship?
Cruise Policies & Inside Information
Cruise Policies & Inside Information
Holland America FAQ
Holland America FAQ
Most Amazing Cruise Sunset Photos
Most Amazing Cruise Sunset Photos
Pinnacle Bar on Nieuw Amsterdam
Pinnacle Bar on Nieuw Amsterdam

Holland America Line Alcohol Policy

Pinnacle Bar on Nieuw Amsterdam
Pinnacle Bar on Nieuw Amsterdam
Cruise Critic
Staff

Find all the details you need here regarding Holland America Line's alcohol policy:

On This Page

What's the legal drinking age onboard Holland America cruises?

(Photo: Holland America)
Holland America's Oosterdam

Holland America's drinking age is 21. However, for round trip voyages from select destinations in Asia and Europe, the legal drinking age is 18 (or 20, for sailings from/to Japan).

Related: Azamara Alcohol Policy

Can I bring booze onboard a Holland America cruise?

Luggage being loaded onto a cruise ship (Photo: By Bjoern Wylezich/Shutterstock)
Luggage being loaded onto a cruise ship (Photo: By Bjoern Wylezich/Shutterstock)

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: Passengers of legal drinking age may bring one bottle of wine or Champagne (no larger than 750ml) onboard in their carry-on luggage at the beginning of a sailing. This bottle is a corkage fee of $20 per bottle, regardless of where it will be consumed. No beer or liquor may be brought onboard; any such bottles or other containers found will be collected for safekeeping and delivered to passengers' staterooms on the last day of the voyage.

Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: Wine and Champagne bottles bought in ports of call may be brought and drunk onboard, also for the corkage fee of $20 (for wherever they are to be consumed), or passengers can have the bottles stored onboard the ship and returned on the last evening of the cruise for no charge.

Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): It will be retained until the last day of the cruise.

Are free drinks available onboard Holland America cruises?

Holland America Line Alcohol Policy (Photo: Holland America)
Holland America Line Alcohol Policy (Photo: Holland America)

Four- and five-star Mariner Society members have access to complimentary wine-tasting sessions and a brunch serving up free mimosas. And, while not free, the line is one of the few to still offer a "Happy Hour" that offers discounts and 2-for-1 specials on drinks. Check the onboard daily program for more information.

Are there any specialty bars onboard?

The new Half Moon Bar aboard Holland America Line's Rotterdam (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The new Half Moon Bar aboard Holland America Line's Rotterdam (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Holland America's Mix features three themed bars: Martinis, Champagne and Spirits & Ales. Champagne offers 20 different Champagnes and sparkling wines from around the world for purchase by the flute or bottle. Martinis serves up 19 Grey Goose martinis and cocktails, and Spirits & Ales specializes in beer, whiskey and brandy. Notes, on Holland America's Koningsdam, features an impressive 130 different types of whiskey. The line's partnership with master mixologist Dale DeGroff means specialty cocktails have inventive twists and are served in venues across the fleet, like the art-themed Gallery Bar, lively Piano Bar or exotic Tamarind Bar.

Other Cruise Line Alcohol Policies

Updated May 01, 2023

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$389 - 7-Nt. Mexican Riviera w/ $50-$1,500 to Spend, No Deposit, Free Upgrades & More
3
$1,712 - 7nt Alaska Balcony: exclusive $150 OBC, 75% off 2nd, free drinks, tips, Wifi
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map