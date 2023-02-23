Bowling on MSC Cruises

How much you spend bowling on MSC depends on how fast you are, but a full game of 10 frames will probably be pricey, as it costs $45 per lane for an hour. Speedy bowlers might only need a half hour, which will set you back $25 per lane. You'll also need to pay $2 per person for shoe rentals. Serious bowlers should also note that the lanes are not self-leveling, which means the ball will move a bit with the movement of the ship and could keep even the best-executed release from yielding a strike on days when the seas are rough.