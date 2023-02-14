Solstice Class vs. Edge Class on Celebrity Cruises

For many years, the Celebrity Cruises fleet was comprised of two ship classes -- Millennium and Solstice (plus their expedition ships in the Galapagos). In 2018, the line introduced Edge class, debuting with the game-changing Celebrity Edge.

The designers of Edge class took the best features of the Millennium and Solstice classes and created new innovative spaces and enhanced experiences that have wowed Celebrity guests from the day it was introduced. Edge-class ships also elevate the contemporary styling of the previous classes to a new level with even more thought-evoking art, funky sculptures, and numerous Instagram-worthy photo op spots.

How is Edge class different from Solstice class, and what are the reasons to choose one over the other? Here is a closer look at their features to help you with your decision in choosing your next Celebrity vacation.