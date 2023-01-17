9 Cool Cruise Door Decorations You Need for Your Next Sailing

Generally found on mainstream cruise ships, cabin door decorating is a favorite pastime among many passengers. Whether you're celebrating something special like an anniversary or birthday, want an easy way to find your room after a long night out or simply enjoy a craft project, here are nine items that will make your stateroom door stand out and transform it into a nautical masterpiece.
Editor's note: Some cruise lines prohibit door decorations or restrict the types of decorations allowed. Please check with your cruise line or travel agent for rules and restrictions.
(//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/11/Porthole Cling.jpg "Cruise Ship Porthole Cling (Photo: Amazon)")
Create the illusion of a view from your cabin's corridor with this porthole cling. Designed for temporary use, the faux window lends a whimsical air to your door decor and can be removed, repositioned and reused.
(//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/11/Dry Erase Board.jpg "Magnetic Dry Erase Board (Photo: Amazon)")
As college students everywhere can attest, dry erase boards are essential for keeping in touch, especially when you don't have cell service. If you're traveling with family or friends and want to leave a message or make plans to meet for dinner, this magnetic dry erase board can help. Bonus: A marker and magnets are included.
(//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/11/Nautical Decorative Magnets.jpg "Nautical Decorative Magnets (Photo: Amazon)")
Not only will these anchor, life ring and captain's wheel magnets add some festive flair to your stateroom entryway; they also serve a practical purpose. Use them to leave notes for the kids or to hang up the day's schedule so your travel companions know where to find you.
Whether you plan to hang it outside your door to participate in a gift swap similar to Disney's fish extender program or you just need a place on the back of your door to stash all the art show and spa discount flyers left in your cabin, this hanging pocket organizer is essential.
(//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/11/Beach Door Decal.jpg "Beach Door Decal (Photo: Amazon)")
Passersby can catch a glimpse of the beach while walking down the hallway when you outfit your stateroom door with this beach door decal. Made of vinyl, it comes in two parts and can be easily removed without leaving any residue.
(//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/11/Nautical String Lights.jpg "Nautical String Lights (Photo: Amazon)")
Light up your doorway with these battery-operated string lights, featuring starfish, seahorses and sand dollars. You can choose from three settings: bright, dim and flashing. They also come with a remote control, so you can operate them from inside your cabin.
(//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/11/Crayola Creativity Tub.jpg "Crayola Creativity Tub (Photo: Amazon)")
Not only are nametags a fun addition to any door, but they also let everyone know whose handiwork they're seeing. DIY nametags are a great idea if you're crafty or if you're traveling with kids, and this tub of art supplies has everything you need, from markers to construction paper, to undertake the project.
(//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/11/Cruising Magnet.jpg ""I'd Rather Be Cruising" Magnet (Photo: Amazon)")
If the sentiment isn't already obvious, you can show your love of all things cruise with this "I'd rather be cruising" magnet. Bonus: It's designed for a car bumper, so you can use it between sailings, too.
(//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/11/Magnetic Poetry.jpg "Magnetic Poetry (Photo: Amazon)")
If you're looking for a way to leave or receive messages (or just be silly) without a dry erase board, a magnetic poetry kit is exactly what you need.
Updated January 08, 2020