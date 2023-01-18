What to Pack for a Cruise: Norwegian Cruise Line Edition

If you're headed on a Norwegian cruise, what to pack is likely a consideration. The line's "Freestyle" vibe doesn't require formalwear or impose a bunch of different dress codes, but -- along with general must-have items like your passport and comfortable shoes for port visits -- there are specific things to consider when sailing with Norwegian.

From theme night accessories to faux formalwear, here's our Norwegian Cruise Line packing list of items you won't want to forget.