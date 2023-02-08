Sponsored by Hilton Hotels

In South Florida, Miami and Ft. Lauderdale, two of cruising's most important home ports, are also great destinations for pre- and post-cruise stays. The two cities, just about a 20-minute drive apart, have a lot to offer, including great beaches, Atlantic surf, museums, nightlife, trendy restaurants, great shopping and outdoor adventures.

There are more reasons to consider extending your vacation to include a few days on land. We’ve always recommended travelers fly into embarkation ports at least a day early to reduce the risk of air delays that could cause you to miss your ship. You can save money by picking hotels in Miami and Ft. Lauderdale that offer value-oriented discounts via transfers between airports and cruise ports, parking discounts, and other perks.

And for cruise fans, what’s more fun than watching ships come in (or go out), whether you’re your ship or any other cruise vessel.

Tempted? Our local South Florida expert offers her take favorite spots in Miami and Ft. Lauderdale and tells you where to stay, too.