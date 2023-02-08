What does it take to be a successful expedition guide for a cruise line that sails to the back of beyond? For Karin Strand, the route to such a coveted position was unusual.

For anyone considering an expedition cruise, the polar regions represent some of the most exciting journeys on the planet. The Arctic and Antarctic also involve some of the most challenging logistics a cruise line crew will ever face. From unpredictable weather at the extremes to maintaining rigorous safety standards, working on high-end expedition cruise ships demands so much more than making sure pillows are fluffed and cappuccinos are served steaming.

As Hurtigruten continues to evolve and grow, developing new ships and new destinations to visit, and embracing a leadership role in the industry in eco-sensitive cruising, it’s a great time to be part of an effort to lead comfortable yet eye-opening trips to the world’s most remote places. After 100-plus journeys to the polar regions, Strand’s got plenty to share, and she shares it here.

“It’s random, really, how life throws you into this business,” says Karin. “Like for a lot of people, it wasn’t intentional at all, but I’m really glad it did -- it fits me.”

In 2002, Karin did, as she tells Cruise Critic, “a complete 180” and abandoned her law career to move into the expedition business. Heading back to Hurtigruten, this time she set her sights on even more exotic destinations. A love of adventure travel helped her become a keen kayaker, who led tours, on – and off -- the water. Today, as Hurtigruten’s Expedition Teams Manager, she is responsible for developing tours and curating the guest experience aboard the line’s expedition cruises, keeping in mind not only educational goals for guests but sustainability practices designed to help promote and protect these pristine regions for generations to come.

Her first job? Twenty years ago, as a college student, she worked as a cabin attendant on the cruise-ferries. After graduation, Strand started her career in law, but soon determined something was missing from her life.

Strand grew up among the fjords of Norway, eventually pursuing a career in law at the University of Bergen. She worked part-time at Hurtigruten, a Norwegian shipping company that’s known for its cruise-ferries that serve as the country’s link to small towns and big cities along its fjords. The company also operates cruise expeditions that go beyond, with particular specialities being the polar regions of the Arctic and Antarctica.

You need a field of expertise. The industry is becoming much more focused on what skill set you bring in. More than the usual guide, you need a background in biology, geology, glaciology or you're a trained historian in-depth. Or, I would ask if you have any activity guide skills -- certified kayak guide or certified mountaineer, for instance. I staff as well, and when I look for people I would like them to have a formal education within these fields.

My background is law, and I finished my law degree and said, 'Nah, I don't think that's going to fit me.' I did a 180 in my late 20s. Starting in 1998 I was originally part of Hurtigruten's coastal product in Norway, which has been going on for more than 100 years. In 2002 Hurtigruten decided to expand, to go abroad, and I was behind the scenes as chief purser. I've grown into my current role over 15 years, without really wanting it. It just happened, but I'm really glad it did -- it fits me.

No, that's way too civilized! We don't really count any part of Norway as part of the polar region. If you said that to any Norwegian, they would laugh. If you go up to Svalbard, most people would say that's polar. But not Norway. Tromso is like going to Colorado!

Greenland would be, parts of Alaska, Arctic Canada, Svalbard. Iceland sort of falls into a 'semi' polar category. It still has a certain X factor to it, but it's becoming very commercial.

The polar regions, regardless of north or south, without a doubt. I've thought quite a lot about this, because it's a question I've been asked a hundred times. There is a common parallel between them all, which I cherish a lot -- an element of surprise and not being able to plan everything. You need to have a framework, but apart from that, you need to be able to juggle weather and ice conditions and that makes those regions have an extra "X" factor that no others have. And the remoteness, the fact that there is hardly any infrastructure anywhere. There are no roads, there are small villages but if they need contact with the rest of the world, they need to get there by boat or by helicopter -- that triggers something in me.

I think there is potential in the Northeast Passage which is untapped. We have no definite plans for the Northeast Passage in the next itinerary launch, but I know that we're looking into it for the launch coming after. It's a complicated route to do, because of the Russian permits you need to get, and can be quite expensive to operate as well.

We will start very slowly in 2019 with one ship going through the Northwest Passage. We'll start in Greenland, going through to Nome and the Bering Sea islands, then we'll circle around Alaska to Vancouver. But in 2020, we're coming back and we'll be positioning one of our 500-passenger ships for most of the Boreal summer. Boreal summers in the Northern Hemisphere are usually short and with mild temperatures due to its subarctic climate.

It's already is a big destination, used a lot by bigger ships than the fleet that we represent. But there are more than 30 ships being built at the moment in our size category -- 200 to 500 passengers. As these come into operation in the next three to four years, we're going to have to split out. And, we'd also like to use known destinations that fit our profile -- Alaska fits the profile of the explorer-expedition industry.

It's a perfect destination to go by ship. The flight connections to Greenland are becoming better, so there's easier access, which of course makes a difference. Greenland itself is putting a lot of effort into using tourism as a future branch of growth to employ people, and Visit Greenland the country's official tourism bureau is quite aggressively trying to promote Greenland as a go-to destination.

I think Greenland, for one. Maybe Alaska and maybe the Northeast Passage the sea route to the Pacific Ocean along Norway and Russia's Arctic coasts . There are more ships making their way into the Northwest Passage the sea route from the Arctic Ocean -- along North America's northern coast to the Pacific Ocean . It's still quite a low number but I think that will increase in the years to come.

Is there a trend in the cruise industry to become more sustainable?

Absolutely. We see that across the industry, that companies are getting rid of single-use plastics and batteries, trying different fuel formulas. Because we operate in these very fragile areas, we should be at the top of our game and be on the edge of technology as well. We try to be at the forefront, leading the way as a company, and hope that it trickles through and gives us a competitive edge.

We serve as an ambassador for polar regions, and for climate change, because it's so visible in the Arctic. The cruise industry thinks of sustainability more than the normal commercial shipping industry, and I think we have a place there to put forward an even more balanced view of the situation. There's a limit on the ships that can enter these pristine places. In Antarctica, you're not allowed to land with ships of 500 passengers and over. International regulations control the amount of people coming. Because humans, we trample -- we trample all over the place. If you take a plane and look out, you see how much humans have changed the landscape over the last thousand years -- there's hardly anywhere around where you can find unspoiled nature anymore.

