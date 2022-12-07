Women are heading out on solo adventures more than ever before, and cruises for women traveling alone are as varied as the reasons that women take them. A cruise is a favorable vacation option for solo travelers because you have a built-in community with at least one shared interest: cruising.

Single women can cruise in groups, with friends or independently -- and there are sailings to match each occasion. Whether you're planning a girls getaway or some alone time at sea, we've hand-picked a few of the best cruises for single women to connect, relax or recharge.