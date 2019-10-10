Rock Star Ports of Northern Europe: Where to Visit from Berlin to St. Petersburg

Sponsored by Viking Ocean Cruises

For many of us, a first venture to Europe targets England and France, Barcelona and Rome. The sights and history of Northern Europe are saved for subsequent visits, sometimes much later.

Don't wait. Cruise itineraries that focus on Northern Europe and Scandinavia offer a tremendous variety of cultures, languages and lifestyles. Want to dive into one of the world's great art collections? St. Petersburg's Hermitage ranks as the second-largest museum in the world, stuffed with masterpieces by Rembrandt, Picasso, da Vinci and van Gogh. How about reveling in the world's greatest horde of fjords? That would be Norway, where more than a thousand of these glacier-carved inlets are said to lace a stunning coastline. And the Viking stories of trade routes and conquest? Trace their history through Scandinavia, as far as the Scottish Isles, Greenland and Russia.