Which Ships Have Solo Cabins

Solos hoping to avoid the dreaded single supplement should know that select cruise ships have cabins designed and priced specifically as single-occupancy rooms. Called solo cabins or studios, these are usually small staterooms with most of the same standard amenities (including private bathrooms) as regular cabins, and can be inside, ocean-view and, on a few rare ships, balcony category rooms.

For solo cruisers looking for ships with cabins created specifically for them, here is a list of cruise ships with solo cabins, organized by cruise line.