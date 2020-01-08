10 Cruise Ports You Can Visit Over and Over

Hawaiian cruise ports fall into the same category as Alaskan ports -- it's hard to tire of the beauty of these islands. Obviously, there are water sports like scuba, snorkeling, snuba, kayaking and paddling at all Hawaiian ports, but the cruise port of Maui kicks things up a notch in this category. Snorkeling and scuba diving at the Molokini Crater guarantees encounters with huge schools of fish, sea turtles, possibly manta rays and, during whale season, the rare chance to hear the call of humpbacks from beneath the waves. Tours to get you in or on the water to enjoy the spectacle are available from either Lahaina or Kahului. Land-based fun on the island includes hiking, biking and the famous scenic Road to Hana.