  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Best Dancing at Sea
Best Dancing at Sea
5 Best Norwegian Getaway Cruise Tips
5 Best Norwegian Getaway Cruise Tips
Norwegian Getaway vs. Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Getaway vs. Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Escape vs. Anthem of the Seas
Norwegian Escape vs. Anthem of the Seas
Top 10 Things We Love About P&O Cruises' Ventura
Top 10 Things We Love About P&O Cruises' Ventura
Norwegian Cruise Line History
Norwegian Cruise Line History
Royal Promenade on Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Promenade on Royal Caribbean Cruises
8 Things You'll Love About Celebrity Edge
8 Things You'll Love About Celebrity Edge
Pictures of Norwegian Encore
Pictures of Norwegian Encore
Most Amazing Cruise Sunset Photos
Most Amazing Cruise Sunset Photos
Bliss Ultra Lounge on Norwegian Cruise Line (Photo: NCL)
Bliss Ultra Lounge on Norwegian Cruise Line (Photo: NCL)

Bliss Ultra Lounge on Norwegian Cruise Line

Bliss Ultra Lounge on Norwegian Cruise Line (Photo: NCL)
Bliss Ultra Lounge on Norwegian Cruise Line (Photo: NCL)
Jodi Ornstein
Contributor

Bliss Ultra Lounge is a large multifunctional venue that doubles as an activity space during the day and a hip and happening dance club at night. On select ships, Bliss even comes complete with a bowling alley, on others it does not. A sophisticated, swanky lounge, Bliss is definitely the place to be when you're craving a nightclub atmosphere onboard.

Ambiance

Walk through Bliss during the day and you might find a balloon-twisting family activity or a TV gameshow taking place in the otherwise quiet space. Or perhaps you'll hear the sounds of a bowling ball striking pins as a group of friends challenge each other.

Related: Yes, There Are Fun Things to Do on Cruises for 18-Year-Olds, 19-Year-Olds and 20-Year-Olds

When the sun goes down, however, Bliss quickly transforms into a nightclub-style atmosphere complete with a cool bar (or several), comfy lounge seating and more and more people on the dancefloor as the night goes on. (It's usually adults-only after 11 p.m.)

On the ships with a purpose-built Bliss Ultra Lounge, it's a huge space made up of cozy nooks with sofas, chairs and even beds, which make for a homey atmosphere combined with lots of funky furniture, high-tech lighting effects and eclectic fixtures to admire. Several of these lounges feature a bowling alley to boot. On older ships that received the lounge during refurbishments (Norwegian Sun and Star, specifically), the space is much smaller, but just as chic.

Bliss Ultra Lounge is also the place that you'll often find one of the hottest parties at sea -- the White Hot Party, Norwegian's signature dance party that happens once each cruise. (Don't forget to pack your best white outfit!) Regardless of the night's party or event, the dancing continues until "closing."

Drinks

Bliss Ultra Lounge features an expansive bar with a large selection of favorite cocktails, beer and wine.

Related: Spinnaker Lounge on Norwegian Cruise Line

Price

There is no cover charge and drinks are priced a la carte.

Related: Oasis of the Seas Menus for 5 Restaurants

Ships

Bliss Ultra Lounge can be found on the following ships:

  • Norwegian Breakaway
  • Norwegian Dawn
  • Norwegian Epic
  • Norwegian Gem
  • Norwegian Getaway
  • Norwegian Jade
  • Norwegian Pearl
  • Norwegian Sun
  • Norwegian Star
  • Norwegian Spirit (coming February 2020)

See pictures of Bliss Ultra Lounge on Norwegian Breakaway.

Related: Best Dancing at Sea

Updated October 28, 2019

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$1,106 - 6-Nt. Caribbean w/ Up to $2,350 to Spend, No Deposit, 75% off 2nd Guests, Free Drinks, Tips Included & More
3
$1,419 - 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/Exclusive Free Tips Included, Up to $1,500 to Spend, No Deposit, 50% off Fares, Free Drinks & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent