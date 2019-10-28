Spinnaker Lounge on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line's Spinnaker Lounge is the ideal place to be for some of the best views on board. With panoramic windows and plentiful seating that begs for friendly gatherings, this top-of-the-ship lounge is a passenger favorite. Located all the way forward on an upper deck, the Spinnaker Lounge is especially great for looking out over the bow and watching your ship pull into port.

By day, you'll find fellow passengers relaxing with a book, playing a board game or simply gazing out to sea. In the evening, you can count on nightly music in various forms. No matter what's playing, add in some dancing and you've got an ideal spot for round-the-clock experiences in an awesome setting.

Ambiance

The stunning Spinnaker Lounge is impressive from the moment you enter the room and immediately notice the expansive ocean views through floor-to-ceiling windows. With a large central dance floor, you may wonder what nightly tunes await but, never fear, there will always be something to get your toes tapping.

The spacious room boasts lots of comfortable lounge seating including plenty of sofas and chairs that you can sink into for the utmost relaxation, whether you're taking part in a scheduled activity during the day or toasting with friends at night.

Design elements vary by ship, but you'll most likely find ocean-inspired carpeting; cool, often funky -- but always comfortable -- furniture; and plenty of artwork from photographs to paintings, surrounding the room. A large central bar beckons you to belly up.

During the day, Spinnaker Lounge is a quiet, super-serene space to sneak away to for relaxation or take in a game show or other daily happening. When the sun goes down, the pace picks up with live nightly music from Latin beats to a tuxedo-clad quartet or a lively round of karaoke later in the evening. No matter the type of tunes, from piano music to a full instrumental band complete with drums, guitars, saxophone, trumpets and more, it's hard not to at least sway along with the fun vibe of the Spinnaker Lounge.

Drinks

A fully stocked bar serves cocktails, beer, wine and other beverages.

Price

There is no cover charge and drinks are priced a la carte (with the exception of Norwegian Sky and Sun, where a free open bar is included on select sailings).

Ships

Spinnaker Lounge can be found on the following ships:

Norwegian Gem

Norwegian Jade

Norwegian Jewel

Norwegian Pearl

Norwegian Sun