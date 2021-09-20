Is a World Cruise on Your Bucket List? 3 Travelers Say, "Do It!"

Sponsored by Cruise Critic’s Cruise Content Studio

For Carolyn Cox, the moment came when her cruise ship approached Tokyo. "Mount Fuji was out, and we were sailing straight toward it for hours. I must have taken 1,000 pictures."

For Marc Sola, it might have been the day that he and a few companions left their ship and took a private tour through an art collective in Mozambique in East Africa. "It was one of the most enlightening places I've ever visited. It's extremely poor, but the creativity they used to get by in life was clearly amazing."

And for Keith Steiner, it was probably the afternoon his ship cruised by the coast of Antarctica, passing by dozens of whales. "It was surreal. I felt like we were sailing on another planet."

Although each of them had years of travel under their belts, taking a world cruise forever changed the way they saw the planet, providing unforgettable and indelible memories.